Only home fans have been able to attend a handful of Premier League matches since the coronavirus pandemic began

No away fans will be able to attend the final two rounds of Premier League matches this season when stadiums are set to reopen at reduced capacity.

Supporters, currently excluded because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be able to return in smaller numbers from 17 May, subject to government approval.

It had been hoped up to 500 away fans could attend, but the Premier League says only home fans will be admitted.

The final two rounds of matches will be played on 18-19 May and 23 May.

All teams have a home game in either the penultimate or final round of matches.

"Following consultation with clubs, it was agreed matches would not be open to away supporters due to varying operational challenges across the league and the need to deliver a consistent approach, while maximising the opportunity for home-fan attendance," a Premier League statement said.

From 17 May, outdoor sports venues in England are due to be allowed up to 10,000 fans or 25% capacity, whichever figure is lower.

Final UK government approval for the return will be announced no later than 10 May.

Up to 2,000 fans were allowed at a number of Premier League matches in December, the last time fans were in attendance at top-flight games, before the country was locked down again.

Some pilot events, such as the Carabao Cup final at Wembley where Manchester City and Tottenham each had 2,000 fans in attendance, have been held to test the safe return of spectators.