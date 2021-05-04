Last updated on .From the section Wales

Kit Symons (left) will be joining the Wales set-up as a coach for the third time

Wales manager Rob Page has added former national team coach Kit Symons to his European Championship backroom staff.

Symons, 50, served as a coach for Wales under Chris Coleman and also won 36 caps as a defender in his playing days.

Page takes charge of Wales this summer after national manager Ryan Giggs was charged with assaulting two women and coercive or controlling behaviour.

Page, who deputised for Giggs in the past two international windows, will also be assisted by Albert Stuivenberg.

"We're a coach down so I've made the decision to bring Kit Symons back in," said Page.

"Kit's got a wealth of experience, he's been part of the 2016 success they had with Chris [Coleman] and I think it's a positive move for us, not only for the staff and players who know him but us coaches who've not worked with him.

"He gives us a different dynamic and, first and foremost, he's a good bloke. To bring him into this environment with that wealth of experience is definitely a positive."