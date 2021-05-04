Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Julie Chipchase played for, managed and served as director of football at Doncaster Rovers Belles across a long career working in women's football

Former Doncaster Rovers Belles boss Julie Chipchase has died aged 60.

The club announced that Chipchase, who also had spells coaching at Leeds United and England, had died on Tuesday following a short illness.

She managed the Belles for six years and was their director of football.

"She was well liked, loved and respected by everyone she met in football and is an all-round Belles legend," Belles founder and president Sheila Edmunds told the club website. external-link

A tweet from Fifa said that Chipchase had "selflessly given her all, passing on her passion & knowledge to inspire others" in women's football while former England players Sue Smith and Casey Stoney - now Manchester United boss - shared their condolences.