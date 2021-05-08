Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Dumbarton finished ninth in League One with Stranraer chasing promotion from League Two

Dumbarton and Stranraer battled out an evenly matched goalless draw in their Scottish League One play-off semi-final first leg at Stair Park.

Jim Duffy's side, who finished a point behind Clyde in ninth, had the ball in the net in the first half through Jaime Wilson but the flag was up for offside.

The hosts also had a glut of chances but could not convert to take a lead going into Tuesday's second leg.

The winners play either Elgin City or Edinburgh City in a two-legged final.

Stranraer ended the campaign with the second-highest points tally in the Scottish bottom tier, but finished in fourth spot due to goal difference and goals scored.