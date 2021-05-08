Match ends, Elgin City 0, Edinburgh City 1.
Edinburgh City take a narrow lead into their home leg in the League 1 play-off semi-final with Elgin City after Josh Campbell struck at Borough Briggs.
The on-loan Hibernian midfielder slotted in a low, angled shot on the cusp of half-time.
Visiting goalkeeper Calum Antell was kept busy as the hosts went in search of an equaliser.
And Antell pulled off a terrific stoppage-time save to deny Kane Hester, who was clean through.
The teams meet again on Tuesday, with Stranraer and Dumbarton tied at 0-0 in their semi-final.
Line-ups
Elgin
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1McHale
- 2Cooper
- 5Bronsky
- 4McHardy
- 3Spark
- 7DingwallSubstituted forPetersat 69'minutes
- 6MailerSubstituted forBrownat 54'minutesBooked at 56mins
- 10MacPhee
- 11SopelBooked at 39minsSubstituted forO'Keefeat 66'minutes
- 8Cameron
- 9Hester
Substitutes
- 12Brown
- 14Wilson
- 15O'Keefe
- 16MacEwan
- 17Peters
- 18Osadolor
- 21Kelly
Edinburgh City
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 15Hamilton
- 3McIntyre
- 14Crane
- 4Black
- 11Jardine
- 10HandlingSubstituted forDe Vitaat 80'minutes
- 8Brown
- 16Campbell
- 19SeeSubstituted forHendersonat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Balatoni
- 9Henderson
- 18Dishington
- 21Goodfellow
- 23Denham
- 26De Vita
- 33Harris
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Elgin City 0, Edinburgh City 1.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Callum Antell.
Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Euan Spark (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Euan Spark (Elgin City).
Post update
Liam Brown (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Blair Henderson replaces Ouzy See.
Conor O'Keefe (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Raffaele De Vita (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Euan Spark (Elgin City).
Post update
Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Craig Brown (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Callum Antell.
Attempt saved. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Raffaele De Vita.
Post update
Post update
Josh Campbell (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.