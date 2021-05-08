Scottish League One - Play-off Semi-final - 1st Leg
ElginElgin City0Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City1

Edinburgh City take play-off first-leg lead at Elgin City

Josh Campbell strokes home a shot on the cusp of half-time

Edinburgh City take a narrow lead into their home leg in the League 1 play-off semi-final with Elgin City after Josh Campbell struck at Borough Briggs.

The on-loan Hibernian midfielder slotted in a low, angled shot on the cusp of half-time.

Visiting goalkeeper Calum Antell was kept busy as the hosts went in search of an equaliser.

And Antell pulled off a terrific stoppage-time save to deny Kane Hester, who was clean through.

The teams meet again on Tuesday, with Stranraer and Dumbarton tied at 0-0 in their semi-final.

Line-ups

Elgin

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1McHale
  • 2Cooper
  • 5Bronsky
  • 4McHardy
  • 3Spark
  • 7DingwallSubstituted forPetersat 69'minutes
  • 6MailerSubstituted forBrownat 54'minutesBooked at 56mins
  • 10MacPhee
  • 11SopelBooked at 39minsSubstituted forO'Keefeat 66'minutes
  • 8Cameron
  • 9Hester

Substitutes

  • 12Brown
  • 14Wilson
  • 15O'Keefe
  • 16MacEwan
  • 17Peters
  • 18Osadolor
  • 21Kelly

Edinburgh City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 15Hamilton
  • 3McIntyre
  • 14Crane
  • 4Black
  • 11Jardine
  • 10HandlingSubstituted forDe Vitaat 80'minutes
  • 8Brown
  • 16Campbell
  • 19SeeSubstituted forHendersonat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Balatoni
  • 9Henderson
  • 18Dishington
  • 21Goodfellow
  • 23Denham
  • 26De Vita
  • 33Harris
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Elgin City 0, Edinburgh City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Elgin City 0, Edinburgh City 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Callum Antell.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  5. Post update

    Euan Spark (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Euan Spark (Elgin City).

  8. Post update

    Liam Brown (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Edinburgh City. Blair Henderson replaces Ouzy See.

  10. Post update

    Conor O'Keefe (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Raffaele De Vita (Edinburgh City).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Euan Spark (Elgin City).

  13. Post update

    Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Brown (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Callum Antell.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Raffaele De Vita.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).

  20. Post update

    Josh Campbell (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

