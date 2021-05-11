Scottish League One - Play-off Semi-final - 2nd Leg
Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City0ElginElgin City0

Edinburgh City v Elgin City

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 15Hamilton
  • 3McIntyre
  • 14Crane
  • 4Black
  • 11Jardine
  • 8Brown
  • 16Campbell
  • 10Handling
  • 19See

Substitutes

  • 5Balatoni
  • 9Henderson
  • 18Dishington
  • 21Goodfellow
  • 23Denham
  • 26De Vita
  • 33Harris

Elgin

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McHale
  • 2Cooper
  • 5Bronsky
  • 4McHardy
  • 3Spark
  • 10MacPhee
  • 6MacEwan
  • 7Dingwall
  • 8Cameron
  • 11O'Keefe
  • 9Hester

Substitutes

  • 12Brown
  • 14Wilson
  • 15Sopel
  • 16Mailer
  • 17Peters
  • 18Osadolor
  • 21Kelly
Referee:
Craig Napier

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Campbell (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

