Match ends, Cove Rangers 1, Airdrieonians 1.
Leighton McIntosh spared Cove Rangers' blushes as they shared a Scottish Championship play-off semi-final first leg draw with Airdrieonians.
The visitors' led when Calum Gallagher's cross was deflected into his own net by Ross Graham.
However, McIntosh smashed home from close range to level.
The winners of Tuesday's second leg in Lanarkshire will face the winners of Montrose and Morton for a place in Scotland's second tier.
Cove manager Paul Hartley: "Overall, I am pleased with how we played today after going a goal down, we managed to get back into the game and we had some good chances but it is firmly in the balance."
Airdrie manager Ian Murray: "We got the goal and in these games it's very important to try and build on that. We had a fantastic opportunity to go 2-0 up and effectively kill this game and then they flip it round and two minutes later it is 1-1, so it is all to play for in the second leg. I felt Cove were probably marginally better than us today, but the conditions and home advantage, that could be part of it."
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McKenzie
- 5Ross
- 6Strachan
- 20GrahamBooked at 80mins
- 26Ngwenya
- 8Yule
- 24Fyvie
- 4Scully
- 11McIntosh
- 9Megginson
- 13McAllister
Substitutes
- 7Watson
- 12Higgins
- 14Livingstone
- 16Ross
- 21Demus
- 22Smith
- 25Logan
Airdrieonians
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1CurrieBooked at 74mins
- 8McKay
- 4Kerr
- 6Fordyce
- 27PatonBooked at 30mins
- 19WalkerSubstituted forMcKayat 71'minutes
- 2Turner
- 15CarrickBooked at 15minsSubstituted forRitchieat 83'minutes
- 3McCann
- 9GallagherSubstituted forRoyat 86'minutes
- 16Connell
Substitutes
- 5Crighton
- 7Thomson
- 10Roy
- 11Robert
- 13Ritchie
- 20McNeil
- 26McKay
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cove Rangers 1, Airdrieonians 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Connell (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Connor Scully (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Kyle Turner (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Alistair Roy replaces Calum Gallagher.
Post update
Attempt missed. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Dean Ritchie replaces Dale Carrick.
Booking
Ross Graham (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Ross Graham (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Kyle Connell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leighton McIntosh (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Kieran Ngwenya.
Booking
Max Currie (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Max Currie.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Jack McKay replaces Scott Walker.