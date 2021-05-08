Last updated on .From the section Scottish

In-form Airdrie have lost just once in their past 10 matches

Leighton McIntosh spared Cove Rangers' blushes as they shared a Scottish Championship play-off semi-final first leg draw with Airdrieonians.

The visitors' led when Calum Gallagher's cross was deflected into his own net by Ross Graham.

However, McIntosh smashed home from close range to level.

The winners of Tuesday's second leg in Lanarkshire will face the winners of Montrose and Morton for a place in Scotland's second tier.

Cove manager Paul Hartley: "Overall, I am pleased with how we played today after going a goal down, we managed to get back into the game and we had some good chances but it is firmly in the balance."

Airdrie manager Ian Murray: "We got the goal and in these games it's very important to try and build on that. We had a fantastic opportunity to go 2-0 up and effectively kill this game and then they flip it round and two minutes later it is 1-1, so it is all to play for in the second leg. I felt Cove were probably marginally better than us today, but the conditions and home advantage, that could be part of it."