Scottish Championship - Play-off Semi-final - 1st Leg
Cove RangersCove Rangers1AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians1

Cove Rangers 1-1 Airdrieonians: Hosts fight back to level Championship play-off semi-final

From the section Scottish

In-form Airdrie have lost just once in their past 10 matches
Leighton McIntosh spared Cove Rangers' blushes as they shared a Scottish Championship play-off semi-final first leg draw with Airdrieonians.

The visitors' led when Calum Gallagher's cross was deflected into his own net by Ross Graham.

However, McIntosh smashed home from close range to level.

The winners of Tuesday's second leg in Lanarkshire will face the winners of Montrose and Morton for a place in Scotland's second tier.

Cove manager Paul Hartley: "Overall, I am pleased with how we played today after going a goal down, we managed to get back into the game and we had some good chances but it is firmly in the balance."

Airdrie manager Ian Murray: "We got the goal and in these games it's very important to try and build on that. We had a fantastic opportunity to go 2-0 up and effectively kill this game and then they flip it round and two minutes later it is 1-1, so it is all to play for in the second leg. I felt Cove were probably marginally better than us today, but the conditions and home advantage, that could be part of it."

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McKenzie
  • 5Ross
  • 6Strachan
  • 20GrahamBooked at 80mins
  • 26Ngwenya
  • 8Yule
  • 24Fyvie
  • 4Scully
  • 11McIntosh
  • 9Megginson
  • 13McAllister

Substitutes

  • 7Watson
  • 12Higgins
  • 14Livingstone
  • 16Ross
  • 21Demus
  • 22Smith
  • 25Logan

Airdrieonians

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1CurrieBooked at 74mins
  • 8McKay
  • 4Kerr
  • 6Fordyce
  • 27PatonBooked at 30mins
  • 19WalkerSubstituted forMcKayat 71'minutes
  • 2Turner
  • 15CarrickBooked at 15minsSubstituted forRitchieat 83'minutes
  • 3McCann
  • 9GallagherSubstituted forRoyat 86'minutes
  • 16Connell

Substitutes

  • 5Crighton
  • 7Thomson
  • 10Roy
  • 11Robert
  • 13Ritchie
  • 20McNeil
  • 26McKay
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home12
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cove Rangers 1, Airdrieonians 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cove Rangers 1, Airdrieonians 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Connell (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Connor Scully (Cove Rangers).

  6. Post update

    Kyle Turner (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Airdrieonians. Alistair Roy replaces Calum Gallagher.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Airdrieonians. Dean Ritchie replaces Dale Carrick.

  11. Booking

    Ross Graham (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ross Graham (Cove Rangers).

  13. Post update

    Kyle Connell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leighton McIntosh (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Kieran Ngwenya.

  17. Booking

    Max Currie (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Max Currie.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Airdrieonians. Jack McKay replaces Scott Walker.

