Scottish Championship - Play-off Semi-final - 2nd Leg
MortonGreenock Morton1MontroseMontrose0

Greenock Morton v Montrose

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 20McAdams
  • 16Strapp
  • 4McLean
  • 3Fjørtoft
  • 7Millar
  • 6Jacobs
  • 8McGinn
  • 18Blues
  • 14Salkeld
  • 9Muirhead
  • 11Oliver

Substitutes

  • 2Ledger
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 15McGuffie
  • 17Lyon
  • 19Colville
  • 27Hynes
  • 31Wylie

Montrose

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 5Waddell
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 6Masson
  • 11Milne
  • 7Webster
  • 10McLean
  • 23Rennie

Substitutes

  • 12Antoniazzi
  • 15Campbell
  • 16Johnston
  • 17Quinn
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Mochrie
  • 21Lennox
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Morton 1, Montrose 0. Gary Oliver (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robbie Muirhead (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Strapp (Morton).

  4. Post update

    Lewis Milne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Cammy Ballantyne I.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories