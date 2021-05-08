Scottish Championship - Play-off Semi-final - 1st Leg
MontroseMontrose2MortonGreenock Morton1

Montrose 2-1 Greenock Morton: Hosts take control of tie

Montrose and Morton players
Montrose take a lead into the second leg after holding off Morton

Montrose took control of their Scottish Championship play-off semi-final after coming from behind to lead Greenock Morton.

Gary Oliver scored an angled drive early on for Morton, who are bidding to stay in the second tier.

But Russell McLean curled home Montrose's equaliser after the break.

Graham Webster edged the League 1 side into the lead with 13 minutes left, finding the net from the right side of the box.

The two sides meet again in Tuesday's return leg at Cappielow, with the winner facing Airdrieonians or Cove Rangers in the two-legged final.

Line-ups

Montrose

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 5Waddell
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 6Masson
  • 11Milne
  • 7Webster
  • 10McLean
  • 23RennieSubstituted forAntoniazziat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Antoniazzi
  • 15Campbell
  • 16Johnston
  • 17Quinn
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Mochrie
  • 21Lennox

Morton

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 20McAdams
  • 2Ledger
  • 3Fjørtoft
  • 4McLean
  • 16StrappBooked at 13mins
  • 10NesbittSubstituted forBluesat 79'minutes
  • 6Jacobs
  • 8McGinn
  • 15McGuffie
  • 12OrsiSubstituted forMuirheadat 78'minutes
  • 11Oliver

Substitutes

  • 9Muirhead
  • 17Lyon
  • 18Blues
  • 19Colville
  • 22Easdale
  • 27Hynes
  • 28McGrattan
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Montrose 2, Morton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Montrose 2, Morton 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Milne (Montrose).

  4. Post update

    Cameron Blues (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Russell McLean (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Markus Fjørtoft (Morton).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Lewis Strapp.

  8. Post update

    Russell McLean (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Markus Fjørtoft (Morton).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Markus Fjørtoft (Morton) header from the centre of the box is too high.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Terry Masson.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Cammy Ballantyne II (Montrose).

  13. Post update

    Brian McLean (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Morton. Cameron Blues replaces Aidan Nesbitt.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Morton. Robbie Muirhead replaces Kalvin Orsi.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Montrose 2, Morton 1. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cammy Ballantyne I.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Aidan McAdams.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cammy Ballantyne II (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Christian Antoniazzi replaces Martin Rennie.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Martin Rennie (Montrose).

