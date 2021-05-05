Northern Ireland qualified for Euro 2022 after beating Ukraine 4-1 on aggregate

Northern Ireland will put pressure on themselves to perform at Euro 2022, and are not going "just to make up the numbers", says captain Marissa Callaghan.

Speaking on The Players podcast, Callaghan and record caps holder Julie Nelson recount NI's journey from reforming in 2004 to qualifying for their first major championships.

The squad defeated Ukraine over two legs in a memorable play-off win, and will be the lowest-ranked side as next year's finals in England.

"We just want to compete," said Callaghan, who scored the opening goal in their second-leg win in Belfast.

"Yes, we've achieved this incredible thing but the first thing we have to do is get ourselves ready to compete.

"We just don't want to make up numbers and it's going to be a hell of a challenge - we're going to be up against the best players in the world."

Marissa Callaghan on her goal against Ukraine as Northern Ireland qualified for Euro 2022

Before next summer, Northern Ireland will begin their 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign, which will include two games against England after they were drawn together in Group D of the European section.

The sides met in a friendly in February with England running out 6-0 winners, an experience that Callaghan believes will hold her side in good stead as they go into a historic year.

"Some of us are going to be starstruck to be honest," she said.

"We're mostly a part-time outfit, we play in the Irish League and we watch the WSL and there is some amazing talent in that league.

"We have to make sure that we manage that. We're going to compete. We do have a big challenge ahead of us in the next year or so."

Ukraine victory all in the planning

Northern Ireland's 4-1 aggregate win over Ukraine in April was sealed in north Belfast, but the foundations were built during the 2-1 away victory four days earlier.

With manager Kenny Shiels at the helm since 2019, Callaghan and Nelson said the squad benefited from a new level of detail in training that paid dividends in the play-off.

"Every goal we scored, we had gone over on the training field," said Callaghan.

"When Ukraine played the ball out from the back we had our midfielders pressing high and when Ukraine's midfield passed it back to the centre-half, Rachel Furness came in and scored [the first goal of the tie].

"We had been through that in training and that was set up to happen. Even the second goal that Simone Magill scored, we knew their goalkeeper couldn't kick it long so our midfield were ready for the kick-outs."

Liverpool forward Furness missed Northern Ireland's second leg having broken her fibula in Ukraine

Northern Ireland also had to contend with a sizeable injury list, which grew during the first leg as the influential Furness suffered a broken leg after giving her side an early lead in the tie.

"The significance of that - Rachel Furness scored in most of our qualifiers, she's a really important player for us on and off the pitch, she's a true leader in terms of how she plays," Callaghan said.

"It was a massive thing her going off the pitch, but it just showed the resilience and togetherness that we have as a squad.

"We were a wee bit shaky the last 15 minutes of the first half, but at half-time the coaches got us focused again and we had to shift a few things around and lucky enough it worked."