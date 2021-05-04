Last updated on .From the section Wales

Robert Page will be assisted by Arsenal coach Albert Stuivenberg (L) at Euro 2020

Robert Page believes his appointment as Wales manager for Euro 2020 will give the side "clarity" this summer.

Page will lead Wales at the delayed tournament after manager Ryan Giggs was charged with assaulting two women and coercive or controlling behaviour.

Page was an assistant coach to Giggs before deputising for him in the previous two international windows.

"They're difficult circumstances. There's no hiding away from that but it is what it is," said Page.

"It's the situation we've been put in so we're dealing with in the best way possible.

"Over the previous two camps, the boys have reacted in a positive way and they've not been affected by it whatsoever. It's continuity that the players want.

"Thankfully, we're all clear in what's going to happen and that's myself, the players and everyone associated with the team.

"We can focus on the job in hand, and that's planning and preparing a team ready to compete in the Euros."

Giggs appeared in court last month to deny causing actual bodily harm to Kate Greville, 36, and the common assault of her younger sister Emma, at his home.

The 47-year-old is also charged with coercive or controlling behaviour between December 2017 and November 2020.

While deputising for Giggs in international windows in March and November, Page had kept in touch with the manager to discuss selection and tactical matters.

However, with Giggs not involved during Euro 2020, Page will have the final say on decisions and will be assisted by fellow coaches Albert Stuivenberg and Kit Symons, as well as head of performance Tony Strudwick and goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts.

"With regards to decisions and finalising things, that will be me," said Page.

"What Ryan has said is, if I need any advice or a different perspective on things, he's always going to be there.

"It's great to hear that but, ultimately, now the decisions moving forward will be by myself, Albert, Tony Strudwick, Tony Roberts and the collective as a group.

"It's been difficult but now there's clarity with the situation - for players, supporters, the FAW.

"From the staff's point of view, we're fully focused on what's ahead of us and we're all looking forward to it."

One of Page's most significant looming decisions is to choose Wales' squad for Euro 2020 by 1 June.

Uefa will allow up to 26 players instead of the usual 23 in each squad this summer, to lessen the load on players after a club season compressed because of the coronavirus pandemic, though only 23 players will be in match day squads.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies and Stoke midfielder Joe Allen are among the Wales players recovering from injuries.

Page expects both to be fit for Wales' opening match of the tournament against Switzerland in Baku on 12 June, and he welcomes the increased squad size.

"There are still a few games to go [in the club season] and I'm holding my breath - I want everyone to come through unscathed," said Page.

"It's helped us a little bit by having those extra three players to make it 26.

"It's been a demanding season for those players and for a couple that we've got coming back from injuries, it gives us a couple more weeks and games to get them back up to full fitness.

"For us, it makes that job a little bit easier to select the 26 players."