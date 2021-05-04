Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Fans have not been allowed into grounds to watch Newport during the coronavirus pandemic

Newport County are the top-ranked Welsh club for fan engagement in a newly-published survey.

The index for 2019-20 had League Two Newport fourth of 91 teams spread across the Premier League and EFL.

Championship side Cardiff City sat 77 places below their neighbours at 81st with Swansea City 28th.

Newport's League Two rivals Exeter City topped the table ahead of Carlisle United and Cambridge United in governance, dialogue and transparency.

The Fan Engagement Index, external-link shows Exeter as one of eight League One and League Two clubs who make up the top 10 and are partly run by supporters' trusts or have fan representation on their boards.

Cardiff and Swansea's Championship rivals Reading are the highest-ranked team from the second tier in eighth.

Salford City - part-owned by several former Manchester United players including Ryan Giggs and Gary and Phil Neville - Bolton Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday, Macclesfield Town and Swindon Town make up the bottom five clubs.

The index has been published ahead of a UK government-led fan review, which will consider supporter involvement and ownership models.