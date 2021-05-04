Falkirk lost their last three league matches, starting with a 5-0 defeat at Firhill, which clinched the title for Partick Thistle

When Scottish League 1 resumed in late March, Falkirk were top.

When they removed co-managers David McCracken and Lee Miller on 21 April, they were second.

With three minutes remaining on the final evening of the league campaign, they were clinging on to fourth.

Come full-time, they were in fifth place, missing out on the play-offs by a point.

Montrose hit an 87th-minute winner at home against champions Partick Thistle but, even at that stage, a point would have been enough for Falkirk, who were tied 0-0 at Airdrieonians.

Then the visitors were stunned by two late goals in North Lanarkshire and any hopes of promotion were up in smoke.

'Injuries, lack of confidence & wee bit of naivety'

There was nothing to suggest such a dramatic collapse when Falkirk recommenced with three straight wins in the league and Scottish Cup in March.

But they picked up a mere five points from their last nine league outings - with just one from the last six, resulting in the club's lowest finish since 1978.

So what went wrong for one of only two full-time clubs in the division as the fixtures came thick and fast?

The squad was hit hard by injuries, especially at the back, but they could still call on players with top flight experience such as Blair Alston, Morgaro Gomis, Sean Kelly, Gary Miller, Connor Sammon and Callumn Morrison against Airdrieonians.

"There is nothing we can say that will appease the fans," interim manager Gary Holt told the Falkirk Herald. external-link

"It's not me trying to work things into a way where we can get a bit of sympathy, it's not going to happen and I fully accept it.

"It's not through lack of effort but when you're down to the bare bones, playing a central midfielder at right back and have no other defenders available, it's very tough to go this amount of games in a small amount of days.

"Injuries, lack of confidence and a wee bit of naivety. That happens, we haven't had any luck, the majority of the defence has changed with injuries throughout the season."

What next for Falkirk?

Former Livingston manager Holt took on the job of sporting director at his old club in January and he insists he is not interested in remaining in the dugout as Falkirk prepare for a third season in the third tier.

And, with most of the squad on one-year deals, expect a big turnover in personnel.

"There will be changes, there's no doubt about that," added Holt. "That's football and we have to reassess where we're at and it's not good enough to be sitting where we are in the league."

'Split provides brilliant entertainment'

Former Scotland international James McFadden on BBC Sportsound.

It's quite incredible. Four or five weeks ago it seemed inconceivable that Falkirk would miss out on the play-offs. You have to say the splits have made for brilliant entertainment.