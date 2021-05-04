Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen are on the verge of sealing a deal for Scotland defender Declan Gallagher, with the Motherwell captain moving to Pittodrie under freedom of contract. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland defender Jack Hendry will discover in the coming days if he is going to be fit for Euro 2020 after damaging his shoulder during KV Oostende's weekend play-off win over Standard Liege. (Daily Record) external-link

"I want to be the type of manager who is always there for my players," says Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, who stresses the importance of caring for the mental health of his squad. (Daily Mail) external-link

Ibrox legend Ally McCoist says winger Ryan Kent is the player Rangers must fight hardest to keep at the club this summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Portuguese manager Paulo Fonseca, who will leave Roma at the end of the season, has been offered up by a third party to both Celtic and Tottenham. (Daily Record external-link via Transfer Window Podcast)

Steven Gerrard has revealed Rangers have opened talks with Jermain Defoe as the veteran striker is linked with a return to Sunderland. (Scotsman) external-link

The family of Celtic legend Billy McNeill pay tribute to departing captain Scott Brown as the club ask fans for flags and banners in a send-off for the 35-year-old. (Scotsman) external-link

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson insists St Mirren trying to sign Michael O'Halloran won't even enter his thinking this weekend as the sides meet in a Scottish Cup semi-final. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Steve Clarke of Scotland, Callum Davidson of St Johnstone, Steven Gerrard of Rangers and David Martindale of Livingston are shortlisted for the Manager of the Year award by the Scottish Football Writers' Association. (Herald) external-link

Inverness Caley Thistle CEO Scot Gardiner thanks temporary coaching team of Neil McCann and Billy Dodds for helping in "extraordinarily difficult and emotional circumstances". (Press & Journal) external-link