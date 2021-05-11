Premier League
ChelseaChelsea20:15ArsenalArsenal
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Close up of Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen
Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is a major doubt for Saturday's FA Cup final, with head coach Thomas Tuchel suggesting the Dane might not return until the final day of the season

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea pair Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen will both miss Wednesday's Premier League game but could be fit for the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Kovacic has been out with a hamstring injury for a month, while Christensen sustained a heel problem last weekend.

There might be a senior debut for academy player Tino Livramento, who was an unused substitute on Saturday.

Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari hope to be available for Arsenal after injuries but David Luiz is not in contention.

Emile Smith Rowe had to come off with a hamstring injury on Sunday and will be assessed.

Under Thomas Tuchel Chelsea have lost only two of their last 25 games in all competitions
Chelsea kept 18 clean sheets in those 25 fixtures

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Arsenal won the reverse fixture 3-1 and could complete the league double over Chelsea for the first time since 2003-04.
  • The Gunners are yet to lose a top-flight match played in midweek between the sides.
  • However, Chelsea are unbeaten in their past eight Premier League home matches in this fixture.

Chelsea

  • They have gone 12 away games without defeat for the first time since a run of 15 in 2014. The Blues have only conceded five goals during their current streak.
  • Chelsea have kept 18 league clean sheets this season, a joint-league high alongside Manchester City.
  • The Blues could equal the top-flight record of eight London derby victories in a season.
  • Their joint-leading league scorers this season have six goals: Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Jorginho. The lowest total by a player who finished a campaign as Chelsea's top Premier League scorer is nine, in 1992-93 and 1996-97.

Arsenal

  • Mikel Arteta's side are unbeaten in their last five away league games.
  • The Gunners could equal their longest Premier League winning streak of the season: three games from December-January.
  • Arsenal could keep three consecutive league away clean sheets for the first time since April to May 2013.
  • They have equalled their club record of 13 defeats in a 38-match Premier League season, first set in 2017-18.
  • Arteta will be 39 years and 47 days old on Wednesday - should Arsenal win, he will be the youngest manager to complete a top-flight double over Chelsea since Trevor Francis in 1991-92.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 12th May 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City35255572264680
2Man Utd342010467363170
3Chelsea351810755322364
4Leicester351961063432063
5West Ham351771155451058
6Liverpool34169957391857
7Tottenham351681161412056
8Everton34167114642455
9Arsenal351571349381152
10Leeds35155155353050
11Aston Villa34146144941848
12Wolves35129143547-1245
13Crystal Palace34118153656-2041
14Burnley35109163347-1439
15Newcastle35109164058-1839
16Brighton35813143641-537
17Southampton34107174161-2037
18Fulham35512182547-2227
19West Brom35511193268-3626
20Sheff Utd3552281862-4417
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport