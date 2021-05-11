Chelsea v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is a major doubt for Saturday's FA Cup final, with head coach Thomas Tuchel suggesting the Dane might not return until the final day of the season

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea pair Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen will both miss Wednesday's Premier League game but could be fit for the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Kovacic has been out with a hamstring injury for a month, while Christensen sustained a heel problem last weekend.

There might be a senior debut for academy player Tino Livramento, who was an unused substitute on Saturday.

Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari hope to be available for Arsenal after injuries but David Luiz is not in contention.

Emile Smith Rowe had to come off with a hamstring injury on Sunday and will be assessed.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal won the reverse fixture 3-1 and could complete the league double over Chelsea for the first time since 2003-04.

The Gunners are yet to lose a top-flight match played in midweek between the sides.

However, Chelsea are unbeaten in their past eight Premier League home matches in this fixture.

Chelsea

They have gone 12 away games without defeat for the first time since a run of 15 in 2014. The Blues have only conceded five goals during their current streak.

Chelsea have kept 18 league clean sheets this season, a joint-league high alongside Manchester City.

The Blues could equal the top-flight record of eight London derby victories in a season.

Their joint-leading league scorers this season have six goals: Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Jorginho. The lowest total by a player who finished a campaign as Chelsea's top Premier League scorer is nine, in 1992-93 and 1996-97.

Arsenal