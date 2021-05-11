Chelsea v Arsenal

TEAM NEWS
Chelsea pair Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen will both miss Wednesday's Premier League game but could be fit for the FA Cup final on Saturday.
Kovacic has been out with a hamstring injury for a month, while Christensen sustained a heel problem last weekend.
There might be a senior debut for academy player Tino Livramento, who was an unused substitute on Saturday.
Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari hope to be available for Arsenal after injuries but David Luiz is not in contention.
Emile Smith Rowe had to come off with a hamstring injury on Sunday and will be assessed.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Arsenal won the reverse fixture 3-1 and could complete the league double over Chelsea for the first time since 2003-04.
- The Gunners are yet to lose a top-flight match played in midweek between the sides.
- However, Chelsea are unbeaten in their past eight Premier League home matches in this fixture.
Chelsea
- They have gone 12 away games without defeat for the first time since a run of 15 in 2014. The Blues have only conceded five goals during their current streak.
- Chelsea have kept 18 league clean sheets this season, a joint-league high alongside Manchester City.
- The Blues could equal the top-flight record of eight London derby victories in a season.
- Their joint-leading league scorers this season have six goals: Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Jorginho. The lowest total by a player who finished a campaign as Chelsea's top Premier League scorer is nine, in 1992-93 and 1996-97.
Arsenal
- Mikel Arteta's side are unbeaten in their last five away league games.
- The Gunners could equal their longest Premier League winning streak of the season: three games from December-January.
- Arsenal could keep three consecutive league away clean sheets for the first time since April to May 2013.
- They have equalled their club record of 13 defeats in a 38-match Premier League season, first set in 2017-18.
- Arteta will be 39 years and 47 days old on Wednesday - should Arsenal win, he will be the youngest manager to complete a top-flight double over Chelsea since Trevor Francis in 1991-92.