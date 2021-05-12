Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United2MotherwellMotherwell0

Dundee United v Motherwell

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Dundee United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number53Player nameDoohan
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.55

  3. Squad number43Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.92

  4. Squad number5Player nameConnolly
    Average rating

    6.68

  5. Squad number3Player nameSpörle
    Average rating

    7.18

  6. Squad number8Player namePawlett
    Average rating

    7.31

  7. Squad number66Player nameFuchs
    Average rating

    6.32

  8. Squad number32Player nameMeekison
    Average rating

    6.14

  9. Squad number15Player nameChalmers
    Average rating

    6.67

  10. Squad number24Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    6.84

  11. Squad number27Player nameAppéré
    Average rating

    7.06

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Motherwell

Starting XI

  1. Squad number13Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    7.27

  2. Squad number33Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    6.68

  3. Squad number40Player nameMagloire
    Average rating

    6.65

  4. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    6.76

  5. Squad number5Player nameMcGinley
    Average rating

    6.69

  6. Squad number6Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    6.74

  7. Squad number37Player nameFoley
    Average rating

    6.71

  8. Squad number11Player nameHastie
    Average rating

    6.44

  9. Squad number14Player nameLawless
    Average rating

    5.79

  10. Squad number9Player nameLong
    Average rating

    6.94

  11. Squad number44Player nameCole
    Average rating

    6.68

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    5.24

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 53Doohan
  • 2Smith
  • 43Smith
  • 5Connolly
  • 3Spörle
  • 8Pawlett
  • 66Fuchs
  • 32Meekison
  • 15Chalmers
  • 24Shankland
  • 27Appéré

Substitutes

  • 6Reynolds
  • 9McNulty
  • 10Clark
  • 12Edwards
  • 17Robson
  • 18Butcher
  • 19Mehmet
  • 23Harkes
  • 28Davidson

Motherwell

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Kelly
  • 33O'Donnell
  • 40Magloire
  • 4Lamie
  • 5McGinley
  • 6CampbellSubstituted forCrawfordat 6'minutes
  • 37Foley
  • 11Hastie
  • 14Lawless
  • 9LongBooked at 30mins
  • 44Cole

Substitutes

  • 3Carroll
  • 7O'Hara
  • 8Crawford
  • 12Fox
  • 15Maguire
  • 18Dunne
  • 26Cornelius
  • 31Gallagher
  • 32Watt
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ross Doohan.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Chris Long.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Kerr Smith.

  5. Post update

    Jake Hastie (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Adrián Spörle (Dundee United).

  7. Post update

    Offside, Motherwell. Steven Lawless tries a through ball, but Devante Cole is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Steven Lawless (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Devante Cole.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Chris Long (Motherwell).

  10. Post update

    Adrián Spörle (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee United 2, Motherwell 0. Archie Meekison (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Logan Chalmers.

  12. Booking

    Chris Long (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Jake Hastie (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Adrián Spörle (Dundee United).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Long (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Steven Lawless.

  16. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) right footed shot is close, but misses to the left. Lawrence Shankland should be disappointed.

  17. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Tyler Magloire (Motherwell) after a foul in the penalty area.

  18. Post update

    Penalty Dundee United. Louis Appéré draws a foul in the penalty area.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee United 1, Motherwell 0. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Logan Chalmers.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Robbie Crawford replaces Allan Campbell because of an injury.

