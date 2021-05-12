Dundee United v Motherwell

Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dundee United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number53Player nameDoohanAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number43Player nameSmithAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number5Player nameConnollyAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number3Player nameSpörleAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number8Player namePawlettAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number66Player nameFuchsAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number32Player nameMeekisonAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number15Player nameChalmersAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number24Player nameShanklandAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number27Player nameAppéréAverage rating
7.06
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Motherwell
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameKellyAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number33Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number40Player nameMagloireAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number5Player nameMcGinleyAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number6Player nameCampbellAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number37Player nameFoleyAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number11Player nameHastieAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number14Player nameLawlessAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number9Player nameLongAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number44Player nameColeAverage rating
6.68
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
5.24
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-3-3
- 53Doohan
- 2Smith
- 43Smith
- 5Connolly
- 3Spörle
- 8Pawlett
- 66Fuchs
- 32Meekison
- 15Chalmers
- 24Shankland
- 27Appéré
Substitutes
- 6Reynolds
- 9McNulty
- 10Clark
- 12Edwards
- 17Robson
- 18Butcher
- 19Mehmet
- 23Harkes
- 28Davidson
Motherwell
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Kelly
- 33O'Donnell
- 40Magloire
- 4Lamie
- 5McGinley
- 6CampbellSubstituted forCrawfordat 6'minutes
- 37Foley
- 11Hastie
- 14Lawless
- 9LongBooked at 30mins
- 44Cole
Substitutes
- 3Carroll
- 7O'Hara
- 8Crawford
- 12Fox
- 15Maguire
- 18Dunne
- 26Cornelius
- 31Gallagher
- 32Watt
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ross Doohan.
Attempt saved. Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Chris Long.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Kerr Smith.
Jake Hastie (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adrián Spörle (Dundee United).
Offside, Motherwell. Steven Lawless tries a through ball, but Devante Cole is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Steven Lawless (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Devante Cole.
Foul by Chris Long (Motherwell).
Adrián Spörle (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 2, Motherwell 0. Archie Meekison (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Logan Chalmers.
Booking
Chris Long (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.
Jake Hastie (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adrián Spörle (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Chris Long (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Steven Lawless.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) right footed shot is close, but misses to the left. Lawrence Shankland should be disappointed.
Penalty conceded by Tyler Magloire (Motherwell) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Dundee United. Louis Appéré draws a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, Motherwell 0. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Logan Chalmers.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Robbie Crawford replaces Allan Campbell because of an injury.