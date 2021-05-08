Nathan Austin's hat-trick saw Kelty comfortably through

Kelty Hearts will face Brechin City for a place in the SPFL after a Nathan Austin hat-trick helped see them thrash Brora Rangers in the Scottish League 2 play-off semi-final.

Greg Morrison gave the visitors, 2-0 down from the first leg, the lead but Austin hit back instantly.

The English striker scored another two before Dylan Easton rounded off a comfortable afternoon with a fourth.

Kelty will face Brechin City on May 18 and 23 for a place in League 2.

Despite heading into the match with a 2-0 lead from the away leg, there was an early scare for Kelty when a fine strike from Morrison put Steven Mackay's side ahead.

But Austin levelled for the home team just two minutes later, when Joe Malin came out of his area and left the goal wide open for the striker to push the ball in to.

In the second half, Austin came again, securing his brace after getting onto the end of a superb ball in from Partick Boyle, and nudging in from close range.

Just moments later, he claimed a hat-trick through a beautiful curling free-kick from the edge of the box, putting the home side out of sight on the 65th minute.

Easton then claimed a fourth for the home side in the dying moments of the game to compound Brora's misery, leaving Kelty just two games away from securing their place in the SPFL.

Kelty manager Barry Ferguson: "Today was always going to be the toughest one - we haven't played any football for four months.

"What a story that would be for this club - a lot of people were surprised when I came down to this level but what an achievement it would be for Kelty Hearts to get into the SPFL. We're under no illusion though- we have two tough games coming up and we'll prepare properly."