David McDaid scored two penalties as Larne strengthened their grip on fourth place with a deserved 2-1 win over Cliftonville at Solitude.

McDaid converted from 12 yards just prior to half-time after Ryan Curran was penalised for handball.

Barry Coffey drew the hosts level with a curling free-kick before McDaid hit the winner from the spot after Daniel Kearns' foul on Dylan Mottley-Henry.

Larne move five points clear of the Reds and to within four of Glentoran.

The result means Cliftonville are unlikely to finish higher than fifth but gives Larne a boost in their pursuit of the third-placed Glens as teams jostle for position ahead of the end-of-season European play-offs.

Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin will be frustrated with the manner of the defeat once more with his side having also conceded two penalties in Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Coleraine.

But few inside Solitude doubted Shane Andrews' decision to award Larne a first-half spot-kick as Martin Donnelly's free-kick struck the arm of Ryan Curran.

Declan Dunne went the right way, but McDaid - who replaced the injured Johnny McMurray earlier in the first half - generated enough power to fire through the keeper's grasp as Larne got their noses in front at the end of a first half that produced little goalmouth action.

Coffey's free-kick eight minutes after the restart breathed new life into the Cliftonville challenge, but the Reds were level for just four minutes as Kearns was penalised for tripping Mottley-Henry, a decision that infuriated the players in red.

McDaid again showcased his prowess from the spot, sending Dunne the wrong way, as Larne comfortably saw out the game to follow up Saturday's win at Crusaders with another impressive victory in north Belfast.

