Nathan Austin (right) & Kallum Higginbotham (centre) saw two penalties saved inside the opening 10 minutes

Kelty Hearts will take a 2-0 lead into the second leg of the Scottish League 2 play-off semi-final after victory at Brora Rangers.

Dylan Easton's first-half strike opened the scoring before Kallum Higginbotham added a second from the spot for the Lowland League champions.

It could have been more for Kelty, who had two penalties saved by Joe Malin in the opening 10 minutes.

Higginbotham was first to be denied before Nathan Austin also faltered.

Barry Ferguson's side host Highland League winners Brora in the second leg on Saturday, with the winners taking on League 2 bottom club Brechin City for a place in the SPFL.