Last updated on .From the section Irish

Mark Stafford wheels away in celebration at the back post after putting Linfield in front

Linfield are just one win away from securing a third straight Premiership title thanks to a 3-1 victory over Crusaders at Windsor Park.

David Healy's side are now eight points clear with three games left.

Mark Stafford stabbed home the opener for the Blues before Ben Kennedy fired in to level early in the second half.

Shayne Lavery restored Linfield's lead with a headed finish and Joel Cooper bundled in a third six minutes from time.

More to follow....