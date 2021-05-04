Todd Kane: QPR defender charged by FA for using abusive language

Todd Kane in action for QPR
Todd Kane has scored two goals in 29 appearances for QPR this season

Queens Park Rangers defender Todd Kane has been charged with a breach of Football Association rules.

It is alleged the 27-year-old right-back used abusive and/or insulting language which included a reference to nationality and/or ethnicity.

The incident in question occurred in the 62nd minute of QPR's 2-1 win against Brentford in the Championship on 17 February.

Kane has until Monday, 17 May to provide a response to the charge.

