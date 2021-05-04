Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Katie McCabe has scored four goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal this season

Arsenal winger Katie McCabe has signed a new long-term contract with the Women's Super League club.

The 25-year-old has made 113 appearances since joining the Gunners from Shelbourne in December 2015.

Republic of Ireland international McCabe has helped the club win the Women's FA Cup in 2016, the League Cup in 2018 and the 2018-19 WSL title.

"I love this club. I feel like we're in a really good place and we're ready to push on," she told the Arsenal website. external-link

The north London club, who are set to play in the Women's Champions League next season, have not disclosed the length of McCabe's new deal.