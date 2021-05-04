Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jose Mourinho has been appointed Roma manager from the start of the 2021-22 season.

The Portuguese manager will replace Paulo Fonseca, who Roma announced earlier on Tuesday would leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

Mourinho was sacked as Tottenham boss on 19 April and had said he would "wait to be back in football" following his dismissal.

He has signed a three-year-deal with Roma, who are seventh in Serie A.

