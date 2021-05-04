Jose Mourinho named Roma boss from start of next season

Jose Mourinho has been appointed Roma manager from the start of the 2021-22 season.

The Portuguese manager will replace Paulo Fonseca, who Roma announced earlier on Tuesday would leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

Mourinho was sacked as Tottenham boss on 19 April and had said he would "wait to be back in football" following his dismissal.

He has signed a three-year-deal with Roma, who are seventh in Serie A.

  • Comment posted by bokko, today at 14:30

    Gotta feel for Smalling and Mkhitaryan :-D

    The bench awaits..

    • Reply posted by Lemon, today at 14:34

      Lemon replied:
      I feel for Edin Dzeko too! Maybe it's time to retire.

  • Comment posted by Barry Smith, today at 14:30

    Aaaaaaaaaaand he's lost the dressing room.

    • Reply posted by ComradPravda, today at 14:36

      ComradPravda replied:
      The Spurs dressing room getting lost would be a great boost to the club IF it was full of their first team.

  • Comment posted by should of would of could of, today at 14:33

    Have they announced who they will be appointing for the second half of the season?

    • Reply posted by you what , today at 14:36

      you what replied:
      hahaa

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 14:31

    The smartest man ever is mourinho, he will make millions .... fail and repeat

  • Comment posted by KingFreddy, today at 14:30

    Good luck Roma

  • Comment posted by Walks619, today at 14:30

    I'll assume his contract begins on 1st July 2021.

    My mortgage is on him not being in role by 1st January 2023

  • Comment posted by Profiles in String, today at 14:28

    It's a step up from Spurs anyway.

    • Reply posted by vladikavkaz, today at 14:30

      vladikavkaz replied:
      Leyton Orient is a step up from Spurs

  • Comment posted by Stovieman, today at 14:30

    Another 2 year stint

  • Comment posted by Ealing Man, today at 14:34

    Could be good news for Spurs. Payoffs normally limited when ex manger gets a new job. Thanks Roma (Jose clearly loves capital cities and not provincial towns)

  • Comment posted by Harryw, today at 14:33

    At least he has some experience of a mid table team.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 14:33

    And UK football breathes a collective sigh of relief!!!!!!!!!!!1

    Go inflict your negative dinosaur tactics on another league Jose.

  • Comment posted by CarelessMemories, today at 14:33

    Good luck to them, the fools!

  • Comment posted by xperienced777, today at 14:31

    This guy is like a coronavirus

  • Comment posted by that swashbuckling polander of garwolin _1Of109741, today at 14:35

    Serves them right. The journey man still greedy though.

  • Comment posted by stevieB, today at 14:34

    The emperor has no clothes on

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:34

    You could say that Jose never had time to sign on the dole

  • Comment posted by Friendlee, today at 14:34

    I hope they have lots of money to spend, otherwise he’s unlikely to succeed.

  • Comment posted by Barfield, today at 14:33

    He'll enjoy his 18 months in Rome.

  • Comment posted by Sean Kelly, today at 14:33

    He is the new Mark Hughes laughing all the way to the bank

  • Comment posted by 999999999, today at 14:32

    Mourinho has pocketed £72m getting sacked, his glory lap of all the clubs has been a joy to watch...

