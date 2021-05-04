Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Fashion Sakala has scored 13 goals in 29 league appearances for Oostende this season

KV Oostende striker Fashion Sakala says it is a "dream come true to join Rangers" after agreeing a four-year deal with the Scottish champions.

The 24-year-old Zambia international will move to Ibrox this summer, subject to a work permit and international clearance being received.

Sakala has scored 13 times in in 29 games for Oostende in the Belgian top flight this season.

He described Rangers as "one of the greatest clubs in the world".

"They have a great fanbase and a great history, and I believe we will share great memories together," he added.

"As a player you always strive to play for others - that is the most important strength which keeps me going. I know that Rangers have great players and I am looking forward to learning from them and deliver."

Sakala moved to Oostende from Spartak Moscow three years ago and has netted 26 goals in 90 appearances for the Belgian club, where he is a team-mate of on-loan Celtic and Scotland defender Jack Hendry.

After finishing fifth in the regular season this term, Oostende are involved in play-offs for Europa League qualification.

Sakala has 11 caps for Zambia, having made his debut in September 2017.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the club have been tracking the forward "for some time" and are "excited" by his potential.

"He fits our profile and has the attributes to not only thrive in Scotland but on the European stage as well," added Gerrard.

Ibrox sporting director Ross Wilson says the player rejected other offers to choose a move to Rangers and will add "pace and power" to the squad.