Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Hibs captain David Gray made it a day to remember at Hampden with his late, late goal

Hibernian's dramatic 2016 Scottish Cup final victory over Rangers will be game featured in the latest episode of BBC Scotland's Scottish Cup Classics.

Captain David Gray popped up with a stoppage-time header to make it 3-2, ending the Edinburgh club's 114-year drought in the tournament.

Anthony Stokes was the star of the show, scoring twice at Hampden for the men in green and white.

The show will air on the BBC Scotland channel at 22:30 BST on Friday.

This week's guest line-up is Rose Reilly, Leanne Crichton, Chris Iwelumo, Nicola Mimnagh, Mark Nelson and Gareth Waugh.