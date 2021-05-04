Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier

Former Manchester City captain Andy Morrison was appointed Connah's Quay boss in 2015

Connah's Quay Nomads boss Andy Morrison says he "couldn't have asked for more" in their bid to retain the Cymru Premier title.

The reigning champions are two points clear of second placed The New Saints with three games remaining.

Nomads drew 0-0 with Saints on Saturday having beaten their rivals 4-1 the weekend before to go top of the table.

"We've put ourselves in a good position," Morrison told BBC Radio Wales.

"We couldn't have asked for any more at the start of the season.

"To be two points clear with three games to play, it's firmly in our own hands.

"We've got to make sure we do what we've done all season and hopefully things go our way."

Morrison's side are away to Barry Town United on Tuesday evening while Saints travel to Penybont.