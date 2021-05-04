Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

The two sides met during a Bank Holiday weekend which saw football clubs boycott social media in protest over abuse players have suffered

The Football Association is investigating an allegation a Forest Green Rovers player suffered homophobic abuse from a Tranmere Rovers player.

The incident is alleged to have happened during the League Two match between the two sides on Saturday, which Forest Green won 2-1.

The game was behind closed doors at The New Lawn because of Covid-19 rules.

"The allegation is strongly denied by the player in question," Tranmere Rovers said in a statement. external-link

"Whilst the club has a zero-tolerance policy to any form of homophobic abuse, given the strong denial of the incident we will await the outcome of any FA investigation before commenting further."

No more information on who directed the comment, or who it was aimed at, has been released by either club.

"With football clubs and organisations switching off social media accounts in a collective protest against online abuse by fans, it was especially disappointing to have this occur on the pitch," a Forest Green Rovers statement read. external-link

"We need better from players if we are to expect better from fans.

"To ensure there is no place in football for abuse of any kind - that has to start on the pitch."