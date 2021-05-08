Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The top two in the SWPL meet on Sunday, with leaders Glasgow City visiting Rangers.

Three points separate the sides after 13 matches and the BBC Alba cameras will be there to provide live coverage from 16:00 BST.

City are aiming for a 14th successive title but were trounced 5-0 by Rangers in December.

Celtic's home game with Motherwell will be streamed on the BBC Sport Scotland website from 11:55.

Third-placed Celtic sit two points behind Rangers, while Motherwell have won just twice this season.

Bottom-of-the table Hearts visit Edinburgh rivals Spartans, with Forfar Farmington hosting Hibernian in Sunday's other matches.