Connor Lemonheigh-Evans' (third from left) early opener set Torquay united on their way at Chesterfield

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson says his players must not lose focus as they aim for promotion back to the English Football league.

A 2-0 win at Chesterfield on Monday extended the Gulls' lead at the top of the National League table.

They are four points above Sutton United, who have two games in hand.

"You might think there's not many games to go, but you can easily lose your position up there over four games," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

"There's sill 12 points to play for so you've got to keep your mind on it, you've got to keep the players' minds on it, they've got to do the right things on and off the pitch.

"They've got make sacrifices, which they have done most of the season so far, but it's nice, I'm excited by a very, very good result."

Johnson, whose side have now won eight and drawn one of their last nine games, was impressed by the commitment of his side in a game which was played in difficult conditions:

"We're at that stage where you can't have any shrinking violets, everybody's got to play their part.

"We call it 'mothering the goal'. You have to imagine your mum's in the goal and you don't want her to get hit by the ball so you block everything if you can, you throw yourself in front of things and that's what the boys did.

"We've got that energy, we've got that passion, we've got that desire at this moment in time, but we've also got four games left so we mustn't get carried away.

"We know that if we keep going then we're doing our job and we've just got to wait and see what the results are elsewhere.

"I can only be really, really proud and pleased with them, they all looked like they wanted to win that game and that's what I needed to see - an intent to win."