Harps pair Mark Coyle and Mark Russell celebrate beating Derry in the derby

Finn Harps inflicted a first defeat on new Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins as they struck late for a 2-1 comeback victory in the Brandywell derby.

Higgins won his opening two games and City led at the break with James Akintunde curling home the opener.

Karl O'Sullivan rifled in a deserved equaliser before a frantic finale which saw Derry twice denied by the woodwork.

Adam Foley won it with a clinical strike a minute from time to leave Harps fourth and Derry in eighth.

The Donegal visitors had picked up just one point from their last 12 and failed to find the net in the winless run, but they rediscovered their scoring touch at just the right time on Monday night.

It looked like being another frustrating game in front of goal as Barry McNamee and O'Sullivan saw early efforts go wide before City keeper Nathan Gartside saved from Tunde Owolabi's shot.

City breakthrough

Derry's first decent attack yielded a 17th-minute goal with Will Patching picking out the run of Akintunde and the striker bent the ball round Mark McGinley and into the Harps goal.

McGinley kept out a long-range Patching striker before Will Seymore sent a blistering 35-yard shot crashing off the City crossbar.

Harps keeper Mark McGinley can only watch James Akintunde's shot flying into the net

Patching also found the bar with a mishit cross early in the second half before O'Sullivan levelled on 52 minutes - a free-kick was cleared out to the midfielder and his powerful drive deflected off Cameron McJannett before flying into the net.

A thrilling climax to the game saw Jack Malone's low shot hit the inside of the Harps post with Akintunde blasting the rebound over.

McNamee's throughball sent Foley clear and the midfielder slotted underneath Gartside for the 89th-minute winner.

City defender Eoin Toal headed off the woodwork in injury-time as the hosts came so close again but Harps held on for the three points.