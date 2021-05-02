Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, St Johnstone, Hibs, Aberdeen

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish gossip

Newcastle step up their interest in Celtic defender Kris Ajer, with scouts watching the Norway international in yesterday's 4-1 defeat to Rangers. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Departing Celtic captain Scott Brown says sorry to supporters after Sunday's Old Firm derby defeat but predicts "this club will be back". (Daily Record)external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists he will be "last in the queue" when the Premiership medals are handed out at Ibrox on the final day of the season. (Herald)external-link

Celtic skipper Scott Brown thinks referee Nick Walsh "struggled" during his first Glasgow derby as he hit out at the first-half red card for Callum McGregor. (Daily Record)external-link

Murray Davidson is eyeing a cup double with St Johnstone after missing the Scottish Cup triumph in 2014 and this season's League Cup heroics through injury. (Herald)external-link

Hibs captain Paul Hanlon defends team-mate Ryan Porteous after a dreadful error gifted St Johnstone the only goal at Easter Road on Saturday. (Scotsman)external-link

Ryan Hedges hopes he has timed his return from injury at the perfect time to help push Aberdeen towards a third place finish in the Premiership. (Press & Journal)external-link

SunCourier

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport