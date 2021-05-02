Can you name Premier League's top Welsh scorers?
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
Gareth Bale became the sixth Welshman to reach 50 goals in the Premier League as his hat-trick helped Tottenham beat Sheffield United 4-0 on Sunday.
But how well do you know your Welsh marksmen in the Premier League?
We've given you clues for the 19 to have scored more than 10 goals - how many can you name in 10 minutes?
Can you name the top scoring Welsh players in Premier League?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19