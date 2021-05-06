Manchester City will secure their third Premier League title in four seasons if they beat Chelsea on Saturday, in a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final at the end of this month.

"Usually I'd be thinking City will want to wrap the title up, but their manager Pep Guardiola might decide he wants to revamp his team," BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson said.

"I don't think Guardiola should rest people on a day where they can win the league, but, also, that runs the risk of Chelsea beating them for a second time in the space of a few weeks - after they knocked them out of the FA Cup."

City need three points from their final four games to secure the title

This week's guest is Brandon Crook, drummer with Yorkshire indie band The Sherlocks - whose new single End of the Earth was released in April.

The Sherlocks' first album Live For The Moment reached number six in 2017 and they followed that with Under Your Sky which made number 20 in 2019

Brandon is a Sheffield Wednesday fan who is hoping the Owls can pull off an amazing last-day escape from relegation on Saturday.

The Owls are second-bottom of the Championship but will survive if they win at Derby and Rotherham fail to beat Cardiff, a scenario that would keep Wednesday up and relegate the Rams and the Millers instead.

"It's going to be a horrible day," said Crook. "It's a massive game for us and Derby, but you have to throw Rotherham in there because, if they get a result, we could win and still go down.

"That's how tight it is. It seems very unlikely that we can do it, but I'm trying not to think about it like that. We've just got to look after our end of things, and hope everything else goes our way."

"It feels like most teams can fly up the Championship table or drop like a stone depending in the space of a few weeks," says Crook. "It is a crazy division, I just hope we're still in it next season."

It is 21 years since Wednesday were last in the Premier League but they came close to returning twice, in 2016 and 2017 when they lost in the Championship play-offs.

"We were on tour for the 2016 play-off final, so I couldn't go to Wembley," Crook explained. "Instead I watched the game on a little flip-down screen in the back of a van on our way to a gig in Bristol.

"I was properly deflated when we lost to Hull, because we'd had such had a good season and done so much good work.

"It's a bit like how this season will come down to one game on the final day, but you are in that situation - good or bad - because of how you've done over the whole campaign.

"We are too big a club to be going down to League One again, but we have had plenty of opportunities to get out of trouble, and we haven't taken them. If we go down, we will deserve it.

"Getting six points deducted was obviously a big blow and I've lost count how many managers we've had this season, so there is no stability there.

"But I think the biggest problem with Wednesday is that we just don't score enough goals - once we go behind we never seem to be able to come back and win a game, ever.

"We can't hold on to a lead either, so you can sort of see why we are where we are in the table - we've got it bad all the way around.

With one game to play, Wycombe's inferior goal difference means they are all but down already. Two teams from Wednesday, Rotherham and Derby will join them in League One next season

Premier League predictions - week 35 Result Lawro Brandon FRIDAY Leicester v Newcastle x-x 3-0 2-1 SATURDAY Leeds v Tottenham x-x 0-2 2-1 Sheff Utd v Crystal Palace x-x 0-1 0-2 Man City v Chelsea x-x 2-0 1-0 Liverpool v Southampton x-x 2-0 3-0 SUNDAY Wolves v Brighton x-x 0-2 1-1 Aston Villa v Man Utd x-x 0-2 1-3 West Ham v Everton x-x 2-0 2-1 Arsenal v West Brom x-x 2-0 2-0 MONDAY Fulham v Burnley x-x 0-2 1-1

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

FRIDAY

Leicester v Newcastle (20:00 BST)

Newcastle are not mathematically safe yet, but they played like they were when they lost to Arsenal last week.

Leicester have still got plenty to play for this season, and a win here would be another big step towards securing a top-four spot.

The quicker they get that wrapped up, the better - then they can focus on the FA Cup final.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Brandon's prediction: Newcastle had started to pick up a bit before they lost to Arsenal last weekend. Leicester will edge this one though. 2-1

SATURDAY

Leeds v Tottenham (12:30 BST)

Leeds were pretty poor in their defeat at Brighton last week when they missed injured duo Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

Both of them are doubts for this game and it would definitely mean advantage to Tottenham if they miss out again.

I fancy Harry Kane and Son Heung-min to cause Leeds plenty of problems, and Spurs to leave with the points.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Brandon's prediction: Leeds are flying at the moment while Tottenham seem to have taken a bit of a step back. 2-1.

Sheff Utd v Crystal Palace (15:00 BST)

Crystal Palace got taken apart by Manchester City in the second half last weekend, and the Eagles have now lost their past three games.

I think that losing run ends at Bramall Lane, although I am not expecting a classic.

Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Brandon's prediction: Sheffield United have been awful all season, I think the other managers figured them out this time. There was no chance I was ever going to be a Blade - it was always Wednesday for me. I started off going to Hillsborough with my uncle when I was a kid and I buzzed off it. I've always loved going to watch us no matter how the team is doing - it's class, isn't it, with everyone singing tunes and getting your chips and curry before the match. It's what football is about. 0-2.

Man City v Chelsea (17:30 BST)

It's difficult to second-guess Guardiola's team selection but I'd expect Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to pick a strong side.

Chelsea are still fighting for fourth place - to make sure they are in the Champions League next year, as well as trying to win it this season.

Tuchel's side fully deserved their win over City at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final last month but a stronger City line-up should come out on top at Etihad Stadium.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Brandon's prediction: I reckon this will be a cagey game and we know how strong Chelsea are at the back, but I am going with City to nick it. 1-0.

Liverpool v Southampton (20:15 BST)

I'm backing Liverpool to beat a Southampton team that is missing striker Danny Ings and does not have much to play for.

But, even if they do take the three points on Saturday, it is going to be real struggle for Jurgen Klopp's side to finish fourth now.

Firstly, Liverpool are relying on the teams above them to slip up, which I can't really see happening, but more importantly they are not playing well enough to go on the kind of run they need to make up ground.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Brandon's prediction: Liverpool to get back winning ways. 3-0.

SUNDAY

Wolves v Brighton (12:00 BST)

It is usually Brighton who struggle to score a second goal to finish games off, but they did that in impressive style to beat Leeds last week.

Instead, it is Wolves who are finding goals hard to come by - they have managed two in the same game only once in their past 10 matches.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are basically waiting for the season to end, and it has been a disappointing one for them.

I am going with Brighton to win here. They are basically safe now and, because of that, they might play with a bit of freedom.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Brandon's prediction: Not a lot of goals in this one. 1-1.

Aston Villa v Man Utd (14:05 BST)

Following the second leg of their Europa League semi-final with Roma on Thursday, this is the second of four games in eight days for Manchester United.

But their squad is big enough to deal with that schedule and, other than their top two or three players - like Bruno Fernandes for example - the difference between their first and second choices in each position is not very big.

Aston Villa are no pushovers, as they showed with their win at Everton last time out, but United should deliver, whatever team they put out.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Brandon's prediction: We might get some goals here. 1-3.

West Ham v Everton (16:30 BST)

West Ham were very impressive when they beat Burnley last weekend. I thought they were tailing off a bit after losing their previous two games, but they looked really strong at Turf Moor.

Everton are much better on the road than they are at home but I think they are in for a difficult day in east London.

The Hammers beat them at Goodison Park in January and I am expecting them to do the same at London Stadium on Sunday.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Brandon's prediction: Everton have dropped off it, while David Moyes has turned West Ham into something else. 2-1.

Arsenal v West Brom (19:00 BST)

Arsenal have already got Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back and firing after his illness and having Alexandre Lacazette fit too really increases their goal threat.

Defeat here would send West Brom down, but it is just a matter of time until that happens anyway.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Brandon's prediction: Arsenal are such a funny team - you never know what you are going to get from them. 2-0.

MONDAY

Fulham v Burnley (20:00 BST)

Fulham are another side whose time in the top flight is running out. Even a win here will only delay the inevitable.

Burnley know a point will make absolutely sure they are safe, but I am expecting them to get all three.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Brandon's prediction: This is a tough one to predict but I don't think Fulham will get the win they need. 1-1.

Lawro and Brandon were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

