Callum McGregor was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Glen Kamara in the build-up to the opening goal

Callum McGregor's sending off in Celtic's 4-1 Old Firm defeat at Rangers was a "very harsh call", says interim manager John Kennedy.

The midfielder was shown a second yellow in the space of three minutes after scything down Glen Kamara in the build-up to Kemar Roofe's opener.

Kennedy says McGregor's first booking - for tripping Ryan Kent - cost his side.

"I asked the referee for clarity at half-time on why he booked him for the first one," he said.

"His words to me exactly were 'it was a reckless challenge'. It wasn't reckless, I've seen it. There was no malice, no intent in terms of any power behind the tackle.

"It's a bad decision. Not the second one because he's on a yellow and makes a tackle on the ground."

Despite being down to 10 men, Celtic rallied to level quickly through Odsonne Edouard, but Rangers responded with further strikes from Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe and Jermain Defoe to cruise to victory.

Kennedy's side created their share of chances in the game, but it was a case of deja vu for the Parkhead club who watched the newly-crowned champions clinically take their opportunities.

"It was a bit of what we have been [all season] again," Kennedy added. "But made all the harder because of the decision to send Callum off.

"When we did have our chances, which are always going to be hard to come by with 10 men, we just couldn't get the ball in the net."

The match was outgoing Celtic captain Scott Brown's final Old Firm fixture, and the game served as a sour farewell for the 35-year-old, who was substituted on the hour.

"He won't be judged on that," Kennedy said. "It's not his fault. He has come here plenty of times and won.

"He's won many, many more trophies than a lot of people on the pitch today. Scott has had a terrific time at Celtic. This shouldn't be any sort of mark against him."