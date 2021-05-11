Manchester City win Premier League title after Manchester United lose to Leicester

Manchester City have won a third Premier League title in four years after closest challengers Manchester United were beaten by Leicester City.

Pep Guardiola's side are now 10 points ahead of second-placed United, who have just three games remaining.

It is the seventh time City have finished top of the English football pyramid and the fifth in nine years.

Manager Guardiola, 50, has now won eight domestic trophies since arriving in Manchester in 2016.

City had the chance to wrap up the title themselves on Saturday, but suffered a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea at Etihad Stadium.

However, Leicester completed the job for them with a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

It is City's second trophy in a little over two weeks after they beat Tottenham to claim the Carabao Cup and they are also in their first Champions League final after beating Paris St-Germain in midweek.

Since being taken over by the Abu Dhabi Group in September 2008, City have won 12 cups and this is the third time they have clinched a league and EFL Cup double.

Comments

Join the conversation

286 comments

  • Comment posted by VARIsTrash, today at 19:57

    Congrats City, well deserved and funny how its their rivals who hand them it

    • Reply posted by Shaky Shearers, today at 20:00

      Shaky Shearers replied:
      The Premier League gave City their win with the fixture list.
      Funny right?

  • Comment posted by harrydash, today at 19:57

    Never mind about City well done Leicester. Onward to the Champions league.

    • Reply posted by My latest post, today at 20:02

      My latest post replied:
      I second that

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 19:57

    Ole up for an oscar after that show of pretending to be bothered about losing!

    • Reply posted by My latest post, today at 20:01

      My latest post replied:
      Ole got his eyes on the realistic prize this season !!

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 19:56

    Congratulations Manchester City.
    Fully deserved 😬

  • Comment posted by whyisstephmcgovernstaringatme, today at 19:57

    Dear Liverpool Fans,

    We know how you don't like Manchester United being given penalties all the time.

    We have listened and we understand. Hope you enjoyed the Leicester game tonight.

    Kind regards
    Match Officials / VAR

    • Reply posted by Funky, today at 20:01

      Funky replied:
      Meanwhile Fergie was singing. What have you done since I left

  • Comment posted by woodfromthetrees, today at 19:58

    congrats city,great team ,great manager 100% deserved,from an lfc fan

  • Comment posted by alks, today at 19:57

    Stay mad United fans 🧂🧂🧂
    We won again. The bigger club in manchester won.........

    • Reply posted by Tops, today at 20:00

      Tops replied:
      Oil wins

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 19:56

    So glad ole fought right till the end with his youth team

    • Reply posted by My latest post, today at 19:59

      My latest post replied:
      You can't win anything with boys !! lol

  • Comment posted by whosdatdandare, today at 19:57

    Not often I allow myself a smile when Utd lose but today is one of those occasions.

    Congrats to Man City
    Well done Leicester

    • Reply posted by woodfromthetrees, today at 20:00

      woodfromthetrees replied:
      Rent free....LFC

  • Comment posted by R Boussiga, today at 19:57

    Congratulation Man City. Well deserved.

  • Comment posted by neil210182GGMU, today at 19:56

    Congrats to the blue half, well deserved, played some good stuff this year. 👏

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 20:00

      Footy_fan replied:
      Happy for City...as for Liverpool, if you work hard, you may have a chance of winning it in 2029-30.

  • Comment posted by Cantonawont, today at 19:56

    Well done Man City. VDB has been extremely disappointing, not interested in grabbing the opportunities he's been given. Mata is past it. Rashford was poor in the last game, only thing he did right was the assist, was poor tonight when he was on. Why wasn't one of the central defenders picking up Soyuncu? Obviously a threat in the air.

    • Reply posted by graham50, today at 20:00

      graham50 replied:
      add Williams and Telles together with Mata and VDB.. let them go.. time to move on not good enough

  • Comment posted by BedrockHastings, today at 19:58

    Whichever team you support you have to say they were the best team this season. Congrats City.

  • Comment posted by Jonathan, today at 19:58

    Thanks Ole for not letting us run away with it. 🤣🤣🤣 CTID

    • Reply posted by sparky, today at 20:00

      sparky replied:
      How long you supported then for mate? about 6 seasons 😄🤣. Chelsea before were ya son.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 19:57

    Congratulations to City. They've been brilliant this season.

  • Comment posted by Bursaspor16, today at 19:58

    As a Man Utd fan, I'd like to say congratulations and well done for taking a big step towards CL qualification to Leicester City

    • Reply posted by TangoLima, today at 20:01

      TangoLima replied:
      Well said, but hope they put in a better effort than last time.
      They went as English Champions to Atletico Madrid and didn't have a shot on goal.

  • Comment posted by blue_ric, today at 19:57

    Well done City 🙌

  • Comment posted by BBC should refund licence payers, today at 19:57

    Congratulations City!
    Good luck in the Champions League final.
    Mufc fan

    • Reply posted by TangoLima, today at 20:03

      TangoLima replied:
      Yep, come on Chelsea . . .

  • Comment posted by bigronsarmy , today at 19:59

    well done to Utd for handing the title to City - now to play a full side on Thursday and stop Liverpool getting top 4

    • Reply posted by les, today at 20:03

      les replied:
      Haven't Utd already done that by losing tonight ?

  • Comment posted by Adam WBA, today at 19:58

    City have been the best team this season end of. Just hope Leicester secure top 4 as they have been there all season

