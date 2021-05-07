West Ham United v Everton

TEAM NEWS
West Ham captain Declan Rice is back in training after a knee injury but Sunday's game might come too soon.
Aaron Cresswell and Michail Antonio returned from their hamstring injuries in Monday's 2-1 win at Burnley.
Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is in contention to play for the first time since fracturing his foot on 4 March.
James Rodriguez remains out with the calf problem that caused him to miss last weekend's defeat by Aston Villa.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
West Ham were very impressive when they beat Burnley last weekend. I thought they were tailing off a bit after losing their previous two games, but they looked really strong at Turf Moor.
Everton are much better on the road than they are at home but I think they are in for a difficult day in east London.
The Hammers beat them at Goodison Park in January and I am expecting them to do the same at London Stadium on Sunday.
Prediction: 2-0
Lawro's full predictions v The Sherlocks drummer Brandon Crook
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- West Ham won the reverse fixture 1-0 and are looking to complete their first league double since 1972-73.
- Everton's solitary defeat in their past 12 Premier League away games against West Ham came in 2018 (W7, D4).
- Sunday's game will be the 50th top-flight meeting between the sides.
West Ham United
- West Ham could lose consecutive home league matches for the first time under David Moyes.
- The Hammers have kept only one clean sheet in their past eight league games.
- They have won 17 top-flight fixtures this season, their highest total since 1985-86. West Ham have won 11 of their 18 league games in 2021.
- Michail Antonio has nine top-flight goals this season and could become the fifth West Ham player to reach double figures in consecutive Premier League seasons.
- Said Benrahma has had an unsurpassed 30 shots without scoring in the Premier League this season.
Everton
- The Toffees have won just one of their past seven league games (D3, L3).
- Everton have equalled their club record of eight home defeats in a top-flight season, previously set in 1996-97 and 2015-16.
- Ten of their 15 victories this season have come away from Goodison Park.
- Everton could keep three consecutive clean sheets in away games for the first time since 2015.
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored 20 goals in a season for the first time in his career but has only netted four times in his past 17 league appearances.