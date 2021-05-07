Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leander Dendoncker is up for the Premier League Goal of the Month award for April

TEAM NEWS

Wolves remain without defender Willy Boly, who is struggling with the effects of long Covid.

Pedro Neto, Jonny, Marcal and Raul Jimenez are also still sidelined, although the latter could be given clearance to return from a fractured skull on the final day of the season.

Adam Lallana's calf injury will keep him out of Sunday's match but he might be fit for the following week.

Florin Andone, Tariq Lamptey and Solomon March are long-term absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It is usually Brighton who struggle to score a second goal to finish games off, but they did that in impressive style to beat Leeds last week.

Instead, it is Wolves who are finding goals hard to come by - they have managed two in the same game only once in their past 10 matches.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are basically waiting for the season to end, and it has been a disappointing one for them.

I am going with Brighton to win here. They are safe now and, because of that, they might play with a bit of freedom.

Prediction: 0-2

This is a record for most top-flight matches by any club against a single opponent without winning

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The last four meetings have been drawn. In January, Brighton came from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at the Amex.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have lost three of their past four games at Molineux, most recently a 4-0 defeat by Burnley.

They are 10 points worse off than at this stage last year but have guaranteed a fourth successive season in the top flight. They last managed that 40 years ago.

Nine of their 11 league wins this season have been by a one-goal margin.

The 3-3 draw with Brighton in January is the only league game out of their last 37 in which Wolves have scored more than two goals.

Wolves are the only club not to have lost a Premier League match this season after scoring the opening goal (W8, D2).

Brighton & Hove Albion