Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion

TEAM NEWS
Arsenal's Kieran Tierney could make his first league appearance for five weeks, having returned from a knee injury to play against Villarreal on Thursday.
Granit Xhaka pulled out of that game with a muscle complaint and will be assessed, while Cedric has recovered from illness.
David Luiz is a doubt because of the hamstring problem he sustained against Newcastle last weekend.
West Brom loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles is ineligible to face his parent club.
Robert Snodgrass will miss West Brom's final four games of the season with a back injury.
- Aubameyang 'really down' after contracting malaria
- Ek wants Arsenal DNA back- Henry
- Allardyce told he was 'stupid' to consider career in football
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Arsenal have already got Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back and firing after his illness, and having Alexandre Lacazette fit too really increases their goal threat.
Defeat here would send West Brom down, but it is just a matter of time until that happens anyway.
Prediction: 2-0
Lawro's full predictions v The Sherlocks drummer Brandon Crook
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Arsenal have won 10 of their 12 Premier League home matches against West Brom and haven't lost since September 2010.
- West Brom have lost seven successive top-flight games away to Arsenal, only scoring once.
- Arsenal have scored in all 25 Premier League meetings.
Arsenal
- The Gunners are unbeaten in their past five away league games (W3, D2).
- Arsenal have won 27 league points in away matches this season, five more than at the Emirates Stadium.
- Mikel Arteta's side have equalled the club Premier League record of seven home defeats in a season. They haven't fared worse at home in a top-flight season since losing nine games in 1929-30.
- They have lost 13 Premier League fixtures in a 38-match season for only the second time, emulating 2017-18.
- Alexandre Lacazette has scored four goals in three appearances against West Brom.
West Bromwich Albion
- With four games left, West Brom are 10 points adrift of safety. A loss on Sunday would see them relegated for a joint-record fifth time.
- Albion have lost one of their past five games in the Premier League (W2, D2).
- Sam Allardyce is winless in all 17 away matches as a manager versus Arsenal in all competitions (D4, L13).