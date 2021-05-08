The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women14:30Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women
Venue: SportNation.bet Stadium

Birmingham City v Tottenham Hotspur

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women21173164105454
2Man City Women21164164135152
3Arsenal Women21152463154847
4Man Utd Women21142542202244
5Everton Women2195739281132
6Reading Women215972536-1124
7Brighton Women2173111840-2224
8Tottenham Women2145121741-2417
9West Ham Women2136122138-1715
10B'ham City Women2136121543-2814
11Aston Villa Women2135131547-3214
12Bristol City Women2126131769-5212
