Arsenal v Aston Villa

Arsenal WomenArsenal Women14:30Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Women
|21
|17
|3
|1
|64
|10
|54
|54
|2
|Man City Women
|21
|16
|4
|1
|64
|13
|51
|52
|3
|Arsenal Women
|21
|15
|2
|4
|63
|15
|48
|47
|4
|Man Utd Women
|21
|14
|2
|5
|42
|20
|22
|44
|5
|Everton Women
|21
|9
|5
|7
|39
|28
|11
|32
|6
|Reading Women
|21
|5
|9
|7
|25
|36
|-11
|24
|7
|Brighton Women
|21
|7
|3
|11
|18
|40
|-22
|24
|8
|Tottenham Women
|21
|4
|5
|12
|17
|41
|-24
|17
|9
|West Ham Women
|21
|3
|6
|12
|21
|38
|-17
|15
|10
|B'ham City Women
|21
|3
|6
|12
|15
|43
|-28
|14
|11
|Aston Villa Women
|21
|3
|5
|13
|15
|47
|-32
|14
|12
|Bristol City Women
|21
|2
|6
|13
|17
|69
|-52
|12
Criminal profiler, Louise Bergstein, is back to pick up the threads
Stacey Dooley meets inspirational Tash as she starts a new chapter in her life