Crotone 0-2 Inter Milan: Christian Eriksen scores as Nerazzurri close on Serie A title

Christian Eriksen scores for Inter Milan at Crotone
Former Spurs player Christian Eriksen's deflected strike was his third goal of the Serie A season

Inter Milan closed in on their first Italian Serie A title since 2010 with second-half goals from Christian Eriksen and Achraf Hakimi at Crotone.

Inter will be crowned champions on Sunday if second-placed Atalanta fail to claim all three points at Sassuolo.

Denmark midfielder Eriksen broke the deadlock shortly after being brought on as a substitute by boss Antonio Conte.

Hakimi added another in injury time as the away win also confirmed bottom side Crotone's instant return to Serie B.

Even if Atalanta earn victory against eighth-placed Sassuolo, Inter know they would need just one point from their final four matches to lift the Scudetto.

Conte's side are 14 points clear of Atalanta and have a superior head-to-head record over their nearest rivals.

It would represent another title triumph for Conte, who led Juventus to three consecutive Serie A titles between 2012 and 2014.

The former Italy and Chelsea manager has transformed Inter's fortunes since arriving in May 2019, leading them to a Serie A runners-up finish and the Europa League final last season.

It followed a downturn in the club's fortunes over much of the previous decade, having finished as low as ninth in 2013 and not reaching a major final in the previous seven seasons.

Line-ups

Crotone

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cordaz
  • 26Djidji
  • 5Golemic
  • 6Magallán
  • 17Molina
  • 30Messias
  • 8CigariniSubstituted forda Silvaat 45'minutes
  • 10BenaliSubstituted forVulicat 66'minutes
  • 69RecaSubstituted forLopes Pereiraat 38'minutes
  • 7OunasSubstituted forRivièreat 72'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 25Simy

Substitutes

  • 3Cuomo
  • 16Festa
  • 20Rojas
  • 21Zanellato
  • 22Crespi
  • 32Lopes Pereira
  • 33Rispoli
  • 34Marrone
  • 44Petriccione
  • 77Vulic
  • 95da Silva
  • 97Rivière

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2Hakimi
  • 23Barella
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 38mins
  • 12SensiSubstituted forEriksenat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 36DarmianSubstituted forPerisicat 66'minutes
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 14Perisic
  • 15Young
  • 24Eriksen
  • 27Padelli
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 97Radu
  • 99Pinamonti
Referee:
Alessandro Prontera

Match Stats

Home TeamCrotoneAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home6
Away23
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away11
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crotone 0, Inter Milan 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crotone 0, Inter Milan 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Crotone 0, Inter Milan 2. Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolò Barella following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).

  5. Post update

    Junior Messias (Crotone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Booking

    Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan).

  8. Post update

    Junior Messias (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Koffi Djidji (Crotone).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

  12. Post update

    Simy (Crotone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Salvatore Molina (Crotone).

  15. Post update

    Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Simy (Crotone).

  17. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Crotone 0-1 Inter Milan.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Inter Milan. Romelu Lukaku tries a through ball, but Ivan Perisic is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Simy (Crotone) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Junior Messias (Crotone) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Simy.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st May 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan34257274294582
2AC Milan34216761412069
3Atalanta33208578393968
4Napoli33213973373666
5Juventus33199565303566
6Lazio32194956461061
7Roma33167105851755
8Sassuolo33141095550552
9Sampdoria33126154347-442
10Hellas Verona34119144142-142
11Udinese33109143844-639
12Bologna33108154453-938
13Genoa33812133748-1136
14Fiorentina33810154254-1234
15Spezia34810164363-2034
16Torino32613134656-1031
17Cagliari3387183956-1731
18Benevento34710173767-3031
19Parma33311193670-3420
20Crotone3453264285-4318
View full Italian Serie A table

