Ollie Martin came off the bench to snatch the winner for Hebburn

Substitute Ollie Martin's late winner secured a first FA Vase final success for Hebburn Town against Northern League rivals Consett at Wembley.

The Hornets twice came from behind in a first half which saw Consett's Jake Orrell taken off with a head injury.

Hebburn came out after the break with renewed enthusiasm, and might have led had Graeme Armstrong not scuffed wide.

Consett had chances which Calvin Smith and Luke Carr failed to take, and it proved key as Martin pounced late on.

The two sets of players had to wait eight months to complete the showpiece of last season's Vase, and it took a late finish to separate the two teams.

