Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Stranraer missed the chance to move back into the Scottish League 2 play-off spots after conceding an injury-time equaliser at Stirling Albion.

Stirling's Jordan Allan scored a first-half own goal before Ross McGeachie levelled on 44 minutes.

Darryl Duffy thought he had won it in the 89th-minute, but Declan Byrne equalised in the third minute of stoppage time to keep the hosts third - a point above fifth-placed Stranraer.

Second-placed Edinburgh City also maintained their play-off place with just one game remaining, as first-half goals from Josh Campbell and Liam Brown moved Gary Naysmith's side three points clear of Elgin, who drop to fourth.

In the bottom half, Annan Athletic rounded off their season by scoring late against Cowdenbeath to maintain a four-point advantage on the second bottom club.

Robbie Buchanan had Cowdenbeath in front at Galabank, but Kyle Fleming equalised on 89 minutes.

In the remaining fixture, Albion Rovers' Matthew Aitken slotted from the spot to secure a point against confirmed bottom club Brechin City, who had opened the scoring with a penalty of their own by Kieran Inglis.