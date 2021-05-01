French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain2LensLens1

Paris St-Germain 2-1 Lens: Neymar stars in Ligue 1 win

Neymar scores the first for Paris St-Germain against Lens
Neymar scored only his seventh Ligue 1 goal of the season

Neymar scored one and set up the other as champions Paris St-Germain beat Lens 2-1 to move top of Ligue 1 and put the pressure back on title rivals Lille.

The Brazil forward slotted in the opener at Parc des Princes, then saw his corner headed in by Marquinhos.

Fifth-placed Lens halved the deficit almost immediately when Ignatius Ganago reacted quickly in the box to fire in.

But PSG saw out a vital victory to move two points clear of Lille, who host ninth-placed Nice later on Saturday.

Even if Lille regain top spot, PSG ensured they go into Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at Manchester City on the back of a morale-boosting win.

PSG were without France striker Kylian Mbappe, who was struggling with a calf injury and not risked by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino also started winger Angel di Maria and midfielder Marco Verratti on the bench, although Neymar played 90 minutes before being substituted in injury time.

PSG, who are going for a fourth successive Ligue 1 title, travel to Manchester trailing 2-1 from the first leg in the French capital.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Navas
  • 31DagbaSubstituted forKehrerat 19'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 5MarquinhosBooked at 90mins
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 22Diallo
  • 15Danilo
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forVerrattiat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 19SarabiaSubstituted forHerreraat 60'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 10NeymarSubstituted forRafinhaat 90+2'minutes
  • 23DraxlerSubstituted forKeanat 90+2'minutes
  • 9Icardi

Substitutes

  • 4Kehrer
  • 6Verratti
  • 11Di María
  • 12Rafinha
  • 16Rico
  • 18Kean
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 21Herrera
  • 25Bakker

Lens

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Fariñez
  • 11Clauss
  • 24Gradit
  • 15Fortes
  • 14MedinaBooked at 66mins
  • 13MichelinSubstituted forJeanat 81'minutes
  • 18CahuzacSubstituted forKakutaat 69'minutes
  • 28DoucoureSubstituted forMauricioat 77'minutes
  • 8Fofana
  • 29KalimuendoSubstituted forBanzaat 69'minutes
  • 9GanagoSubstituted forSotocaat 69'minutesBooked at 76mins

Substitutes

  • 7Sotoca
  • 10Kakuta
  • 19Boura
  • 20Traoré
  • 22Mauricio
  • 23Banza
  • 25Jean
  • 33Pereira Da Costa
  • 40Pandor
Referee:
Jerome Brisard

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamLens
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home14
Away15
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Lens 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Lens 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

  4. Post update

    Steven Fortes (Lens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Tony Mauricio (Lens).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Moise Kean (Paris Saint Germain).

  9. Post update

    Tony Mauricio (Lens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Moise Kean replaces Julian Draxler.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Rafinha replaces Neymar because of an injury.

  12. Booking

    Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Booking

    Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).

  15. Post update

    Seko Fofana (Lens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Clauss (Lens).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

  19. Post update

    Florian Sotoca (Lens) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Simon Banza (Lens) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tony Mauricio.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st May 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG35243879275275
2Lille342110357223573
3Monaco34225771383371
4Lyon341910567353267
5Lens35151195548756
6Marseille35151195043756
7Rennes341591048361254
8Montpellier341211115457-347
9Nice34137144445-146
10Metz341110133741-443
11Reims34914113941-241
12Angers34118153451-1741
13Brest34117164757-1040
14Saint-Étienne34109153952-1339
15Strasbourg35108174454-1038
16Bordeaux34106183652-1636
17Lorient3498174462-1835
18Nantes34613153552-1731
19Nîmes3487193362-2931
20Dijon3439222361-3818
View full French Ligue 1 table

