Roy Carroll collects the ball during Dungannon's 2-1 win over Glenavon in Tuesday's Irish Cup tie

Former NI and Manchester United keeper Roy Carroll says he is delighted to be playing for Dungannon Swifts after starting his career 26 years ago.

The 43-year-old returned to action in January and has added experience to a young Swifts side sitting at the bottom of the Irish Premiership.

"When you get older every game you play you have little butterflies in your stomach," Carroll told Sportsound.

"It's great to be playing - every game I've played I've given everything."

The Northern Ireland U19 and U17 goalkeeping coach is seven years older than Dungannon boss and former Northern Ireland team-mate Dean Shiels, who was appointed to the Stangmore Park post in March after the departure of Kris Lindsay.

It's been a mixed week for the Swifts - beating Glenavon in the Irish Cup before a 2-0 home by 10-man Carrick Rangers in a bottom-two encounter on Friday night.

Man of many clubs

Carroll, whose former clubs also include Wigan Athletic, West Ham, Rangers, Olympiacos and Linfield, signed for junior side FC Mindwell last September before arriving at Stangmore Park.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw his goalkeeping coaching school close temporarily and at the suggestion of his wife - with Carroll saying his "wasn't doing much" - he donned the keeper gloves once again.

"She said the only thing you can do is go back and play. I said okay and I was fortunate to get a club and get out three times a week," added Carroll.

"A lot of people couldn't go out and play but I got the piece of luck by joining Dungannon and I wanted to give the younger lads a helping hand.

"It's been a difficult few months for everyone at the club - I don't like losing but we have a young side and with Dean coming in we're trying to play really good football and it will take time to get used to it.

"The young lads push me to keep going and I keep saying to them to please give everything you can while you can, because when your career is over you can be a coach but it's not the same.

"We just have to prepare for next season - having no relegation is a blessing in disguise and we are giving a lot of young players the chance of getting experience in the Irish League."