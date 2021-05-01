Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larne recovered from going a goal down to beat Crusaders 3-1 at Seaview and move into fourth in the Premiership.

Ross Clarke volleyed the Crues into the lead on the stroke of half-time after Conor Mitchell parried Ben Kennedy's free-kick into his path.

Substitute Johnny McMurray levelled for Larne on 62 before Ronan Hale turned the game on its head six minutes later.

Dylan Mottley-Henry added an insurance goal 13 minutes from time when he headed over Sean O'Neill.

Larne leapfrog Cliftonville into fourth, two points above the Reds and five ahead of the Crues in sixth.

The Invermen remain six points adrift of third-placed Glentoran and host the east Belfast side in the penultimate game of the season, with Cliftonville and Linfield to come in the next two for Tiernan Lynch's side.

Defeat ends Crusaders' run of seven games unbeaten in all competitions ahead of Tuesday's trip to Windsor Park to face leaders Linfield.

Stephen Baxter's side dominated the early stages at Seaview with Billy Joe Burns, Paul Heatley and Jamie McGonigle all squandering opportunities to bag the opener.

Clarke faced no such issues, however, as he struck a fine opener just prior to the break, firing through Conor Mitchell's legs after the Larne stopper had kept out Kennedy's free-kick.

But Larne hit back on 62 minutes with what was their first clear-cut chance as substitute McMurray latched on to Jeff Hughes' through ball before poking the ball beyond O'Neill.

Six minutes later, Larne got their noses in front when John Herron picked out Hale on the edge of the box, with the former Crusaders forward sweeping a superb right-footed shot into O'Neill's right-hand corner.

Crusaders' quest for an equaliser was thwarted by Mitchell, who produced a stellar double-save to keep out Heatley's header and Jordan Owens' follow-up, while Larne also had Albert Watson to thank for a couple of impressive pieces of last-ditch defending.

With the hosts pressing for a leveller, they were punished when Mottley-Henry wrapped up the points for the visitors, beating O'Neill to head Herron's long punt into the empty net and secure Larne's first win at Seaview since 1990.