Doherty (right) scored penalties in either half as Coleraine claimed an important win

Two Ben Doherty penalties proved decisive as Coleraine kept their title hopes alive with a vital 2-0 win over 10-man Cliftonville at the Showgrounds.

Doherty fired home from the spot on 16 minutes after Reds goalkeeper Aaron McCarey fouled Matthew Shevlin.

McCarey was then sent off for fouling Shevlin in the second half, with Doherty again converting from 12 yards.

Coleraine move up to second, six points off leaders Linfield after the Blues' scoreless draw with Glentoran.

The Bannsiders, chasing their first league title since 1974, must now beat Glentoran at the Oval on Tuesday night and hope that Linfield drop points at home to Crusaders to further narrow the gap at the top.

If Coleraine were to beat the Glens and Crusaders in their next two with Linfield losing to the Crues and Larne, Oran Kearney's side would draw level on points with the pacesetters before welcoming the champions to Ballycastle Road on 25 May.

Coleraine picked up just two points from three games against top-six sides prior to the split (two draws with Glentoran and a defeat by Linfield), but there was no hiccup against the Reds as Doherty's prowess from 12 yards lifted them to an important victory.

Reds goalkeeper McCarey receives a red card for fouling Shevlin

The first penalty was controversial as referee Raymond Crangle deemed McCarey to have fouled Shevlin after the Coleraine forward had lifted the ball over the advancing keeper, although the Cliftonville players appeared to suggest that McCarey did not have enough time to move out of Shevlin's way.

Doherty stepped up and sent McCarey the wrong way, and while Cliftonville enjoyed plenty of possession throughout the opening half, Coleraine striker James McLaughlin came closest to finding the game's second when his audacious 35-yard drive crashed off the crossbar.

Cliftonville were further dismayed when Daniel Kearns was denied a penalty seconds before Kris Lowe's weak header back to McCarey led to the goalkeeper tripping Shevlin.

Doherty converted past substitute keeper Declan Dunne to wrap up the points for the home side, although they were denied a late third when McLaughlin's bullet header struck the bar.

