Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew made his first league start after injury

Linfield goalkeeper Chris Johns saved a late Robbie McDaid penalty as the Blues and a lacklustre Glentoran played out a scoreless draw at the Oval.

The result puts a dent in the Glens' title hopes as they remain seven points behind Linfield with four games left.

Blues sub Andy Waterworth had a header cleared off the line in injury time and Shayne Lavery missed a good first-half chance.

Jay Donnelly wasted a fine opportunity for the Glens just before the penalty.

Coleraine defeated Cliftonville to leapfrog the Glens into second place and move to within six points of Linfield, who are still closing in on their third Irish Premiership title success in a row.

More to follow.