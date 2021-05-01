Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Osasuna 0.
Real Madrid remain two points behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid after late goals from Eder Militao and Casemiro sealed victory over Osasuna.
Centre-back Militao eventually ended Osasuna's resistance when he headed in Isco's corner after 76 minutes.
Fellow Brazilian Casemiro then met Karim Benzema's pass to confirm the points four minutes later.
Atletico Madrid had stretched their lead at the top to five points with victory at Elche earlier on Saturday.
Barcelona, who missed the chance to go top in losing to Granada on Thursday, can move level on points with Real with victory against Valencia on Sunday, while fourth-placed Sevilla can stay within three points of the summit if they beat Athletic Bilbao on Monday.
In his first start since January, Eden Hazard went close to an opener but was denied by a fingertip save from Sergio Herrera.
The Osasuna goalkeeper also kept out Militao's powerful first-half header, while Chimy Avila's finish was ruled out for offside as Osasuna threatened before the break.
Real struggled to create opportunities in a second half which saw centre-back Raphael Varane leave the field through injury, until Militao delivered with his side's first effort on target after the restart.
With the visitors deflated, Casemiro's finish ensured Real maintain the pressure on city rivals Atletico before making the trip to Premier League Chelsea for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.
With the tie poised at 1-1, Zinedine Zidane's side travel to Stamford Bridge looking to reach the Champions League final for the fifth time in eight years.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Courtois
- 19Odriozola
- 3Militão
- 5VaraneSubstituted forNachoat 45'minutes
- 12MarceloSubstituted forGutiérrezat 64'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 31Blanco
- 11AsensioSubstituted forArribasat 83'minutes
- 7E HazardSubstituted forIscoat 72'minutes
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forRodrygoat 64'minutes
- 9Benzema
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 8Kroos
- 10Modric
- 13Lunin
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 25Rodrygo
- 26Altube
- 30Arribas
- 35Gutiérrez
Osasuna
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Herrera
- 2Vidal Miralles
- 23Hernández
- 5García
- 39Sánchez
- 24TorróSubstituted forRodríguez Menéndezat 84'minutes
- 10TorresSubstituted forBarja Alfonsoat 81'minutes
- 27Moncayola
- 28MartínezBooked at 54minsSubstituted forBrasanacat 64'minutes
- 14GarcíaSubstituted forLópezat 81'minutes
- 9ÁvilaSubstituted forBudimirat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Álvaro Armado
- 4García
- 6Sanjurjo
- 7Rodríguez Menéndez
- 8Brasanac
- 11Barja Alfonso
- 12Roncaglia
- 15Ramalho
- 17Budimir
- 19Gallego Puigsech
- 20López
- 25Pérez
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Osasuna 0.
Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).
Manu Sánchez (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Arribas tries a through ball, but Miguel Gutiérrez is caught offside.
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David García (Osasuna).
Attempt missed. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Adrián López.
Substitution, Osasuna. Jony replaces Lucas Torró.
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miguel Gutiérrez.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Sergio Arribas replaces Marco Asensio.
Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adrián López (Osasuna).
Substitution, Osasuna. Kike Barja replaces Roberto Torres.
Substitution, Osasuna. Adrián López replaces Rubén García.
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Osasuna 0. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema with a through ball.
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén García (Osasuna).
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Real Madrid).