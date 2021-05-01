Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid2OsasunaOsasuna0

Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna: Late goals ensure champions maintain title pressure

Eder Militao scores a header for Real Madrid
Defender Eder Militao had four efforts at goal and landed three on target against Osasuna

Real Madrid remain two points behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid after late goals from Eder Militao and Casemiro sealed victory over Osasuna.

Centre-back Militao eventually ended Osasuna's resistance when he headed in Isco's corner after 76 minutes.

Fellow Brazilian Casemiro then met Karim Benzema's pass to confirm the points four minutes later.

Atletico Madrid had stretched their lead at the top to five points with victory at Elche earlier on Saturday.

Barcelona, who missed the chance to go top in losing to Granada on Thursday, can move level on points with Real with victory against Valencia on Sunday, while fourth-placed Sevilla can stay within three points of the summit if they beat Athletic Bilbao on Monday.

In his first start since January, Eden Hazard went close to an opener but was denied by a fingertip save from Sergio Herrera.

The Osasuna goalkeeper also kept out Militao's powerful first-half header, while Chimy Avila's finish was ruled out for offside as Osasuna threatened before the break.

Real struggled to create opportunities in a second half which saw centre-back Raphael Varane leave the field through injury, until Militao delivered with his side's first effort on target after the restart.

With the visitors deflated, Casemiro's finish ensured Real maintain the pressure on city rivals Atletico before making the trip to Premier League Chelsea for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

With the tie poised at 1-1, Zinedine Zidane's side travel to Stamford Bridge looking to reach the Champions League final for the fifth time in eight years.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Courtois
  • 19Odriozola
  • 3Militão
  • 5VaraneSubstituted forNachoat 45'minutes
  • 12MarceloSubstituted forGutiérrezat 64'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 31Blanco
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forArribasat 83'minutes
  • 7E HazardSubstituted forIscoat 72'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forRodrygoat 64'minutes
  • 9Benzema

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Modric
  • 13Lunin
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Rodrygo
  • 26Altube
  • 30Arribas
  • 35Gutiérrez

Osasuna

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Herrera
  • 2Vidal Miralles
  • 23Hernández
  • 5García
  • 39Sánchez
  • 24TorróSubstituted forRodríguez Menéndezat 84'minutes
  • 10TorresSubstituted forBarja Alfonsoat 81'minutes
  • 27Moncayola
  • 28MartínezBooked at 54minsSubstituted forBrasanacat 64'minutes
  • 14GarcíaSubstituted forLópezat 81'minutes
  • 9ÁvilaSubstituted forBudimirat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Álvaro Armado
  • 4García
  • 6Sanjurjo
  • 7Rodríguez Menéndez
  • 8Brasanac
  • 11Barja Alfonso
  • 12Roncaglia
  • 15Ramalho
  • 17Budimir
  • 19Gallego Puigsech
  • 20López
  • 25Pérez
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamOsasuna
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home22
Away3
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st May 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid34237461223976
2Real Madrid34228458243474
3Barcelona33225677314671
4Sevilla33224749262370
5Real Sociedad341411951351653
6Real Betis33148114245-350
7Villarreal331213850381249
8Granada33136144354-1145
9Celta Vigo341111124651-544
10Ath Bilbao331012114336742
11Osasuna341010143141-1040
12Levante34911143848-1038
13Cádiz33910142849-2137
14Valencia33812134148-736
15Getafe33810152639-1334
16Alavés34710172852-2431
17Huesca34612163250-1830
18Real Valladolid33515133145-1430
19Elche34612162950-2130
20Eibar34511182646-2026
View full Spanish La Liga table

