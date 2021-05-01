Spanish La Liga
ElcheElche0Atl MadridAtlético Madrid1

Elche 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Marcos Llorente's goal secures win for leaders

Marcos Lorente
Marcos Lorente scored in the 23rd minute

Marcos Llorente's first-half goal kept Atletico Madrid on course for the La Liga title as the leaders edged Elche, who missed a late penalty.

Yannick Carrasco found Llorente inside the box and the forward's deflected strike beat goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Llorente then gave away a spot-kick in the 90th minute after handling the ball.

But Atletico escaped late drama as Fidel Chaves' penalty beat goalkeeper Jan Oblak but came back off the post.

The win moved Atletico on to 76 points with four games remaining.

Line-ups

Elche

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gazzaniga
  • 18Palacios ZapataSubstituted forBarragánat 45'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 12Calvo Sanromán
  • 2González
  • 24Sánchez GuillénSubstituted forRodríguezat 80'minutes
  • 11Morente OlivaSubstituted forPiattiat 45'minutes
  • 14Gutiérrez Parejo
  • 4MarconeSubstituted forFerrández Pomaresat 80'minutes
  • 16Chaves de la Torre
  • 10MillaBooked at 69minsSubstituted forMartinez Modestoat 71'minutes
  • 9BoyéBooked at 75mins

Substitutes

  • 5Verdú
  • 6Mfulu
  • 7Martinez Modesto
  • 8Rodríguez
  • 13Badia
  • 15Sánchez Benítez
  • 17Ferrández Pomares
  • 19Barragán
  • 20Piatti
  • 22Rigoni
  • 23Garrido Cifuentes
  • 45Andreu

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Oblak
  • 15SavicBooked at 90mins
  • 2GiménezSubstituted forFelipeat 82'minutes
  • 22Hermoso
  • 23Trippier
  • 14Llorente
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 21CarrascoBooked at 41mins
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forKokeat 65'minutes
  • 11LemarBooked at 36minsSubstituted forSequeiraat 57'minutes
  • 9SuárezSubstituted forSaúlat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 5Torreira
  • 6Koke
  • 7Sequeira
  • 8Saúl
  • 16Herrera
  • 18Felipe
  • 19Dembele
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 24Vrsaljko
Referee:
Mario Melero López

Match Stats

Home TeamElcheAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home6
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home20
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Elche 0, Atletico Madrid 1.

  2. Booking

    Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Elche 0, Atletico Madrid 1.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucas Boyé (Elche) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antonio Barragán with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dani Calvo (Elche) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Barragán following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid).

  7. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Elche 0, Atletico Madrid 1. Fidel (Elche) hits the left post with a left footed shot.

  8. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antonio Barragán (Elche) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Víctor Rodríguez with a headed pass following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Elche. Conceded by Mario Hermoso.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josan (Elche) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fidel.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid).

  14. Post update

    Raúl Guti (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Félix.

  16. Post update

    Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Víctor Rodríguez (Elche).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Saúl Ñíguez replaces Luis Suárez.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Felipe replaces José Giménez.

  20. Post update

    João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st May 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid34237461223976
2Real Madrid33218456243271
3Barcelona33225677314671
4Sevilla33224749262370
5Real Sociedad341412851341754
6Real Betis33148114245-350
7Villarreal331213850381249
8Granada33136144354-1145
9Celta Vigo341111124651-544
10Ath Bilbao331012114336742
11Osasuna331010133139-840
12Levante34911143848-1038
13Cádiz33910142849-2137
14Valencia33812134148-736
15Getafe33810152639-1334
16Alavés34710172852-2431
17Real Valladolid33515133145-1430
18Elche34612162950-2130
19Huesca34513163150-1928
20Eibar34511182646-2026
View full Spanish La Liga table

